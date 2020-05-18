Kevin Durant Hits Back At Bob Myers For Claiming Warriors’ 2018 Title Was "joyless"

Kevin Durant was widely regarded as one of the most promising players in the NBA back in 2016. Kevin Durant, who won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2008, made the move to San Francisco Bay where he lined up alongside Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steph Curry in 2016. The NBA star won two titles while playing for the Warriors before suffering an ACL injury in the NBA 2018-19 Finals playing against the Raptors. While Durant bagged plaudits while playing for the Warriors, there were a lot of stories about his attitude off the court and a lack of camaraderie with his teammates. Outspoken Warriors GM Bob Myers fired a shot at Kevin Durant in a recent interview while talking about Steph Curry and co's 2018 NBA championship run.

Warriors NBA Champions

Steph Curry ranks above Kevin Durant in ESPN's all-time NBA list

Steph Curry is ranked ahead of Kevin Durant on ESPN's all-time best players list 👀 https://t.co/cSZgLDsEC5 pic.twitter.com/LS0GAcvraz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 12, 2020

Kevin Durant fires back at Warriors GM Bob Myers for claiming Warriors’ 2018 title was joyless

Recently, Warriors GM Bob Myers took a shot at Kevin Durant when the former claimed that the 2017-2018 NBA title win was 'joyless'. Kevin Durant, who is known for his blunt remarks on social media, was quick to respond on the post that was uploaded on the NBA Central page. Kevin Durant responded to Warriors GM Bob Myers' claim by saying “Ni***s look happy as s**t in that pic though.”

Durant's arrival in San Francisco quickly helped improve the Warriors' all-around game. The former OKC man won two NBA titles with the Warriors and was judged NBA Finals MVP on both occasions despite impressive displays from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. His departure from the Warriors did not sit well with supporters' groups but some of his teammates accused Kevin Durant of being 'selfish'.

How many rings does Kevin Durant have? Warriors NBA champions

Kevin Durant moved to the Brooklyn Nets before the start of the 2019-20 season but is yet to make his Nets debut. The former Texas Longhorns' star has won two NBA championships. He won both those titles while playing for the Warriors between 2016-19. The four-time NBA scoring champion was also adjudged NBA Finals MVP on both occasions.

