Tammy Abraham Taking Tips To Prepare For PL Return From Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance'

As Premier League stars prepare for a potential return to the pitch, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is taking tips from NBA legend Michael Jordan. The Last Dance, an ESPN-Netflix docu-series on Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 championship-winning season focuses on Michael Jordan's life with never-before-seen footage and anecdotes from Michael Jordan's former coaches, teammates and friends. Tammy Abraham revealed he was watching The Last Dance and said that the documentary has helped him prepare for a potential Premier League return in June.

Also Read: Chelsea's Tammy Abraham Fears Transmitting Coronavirus To Asthmatic Father

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham prepares for Premier League return by watching Michael Jordan's The Last Dance

England striker Tammy Abraham has turned to the critically acclaimed Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, to keep himself motivated amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking to Daily Mail, Tammy Abraham said that the Bulls legend's drive and his ability to make things up in his head after a loss to keep himself motivated was the one thing that caught his attention. Abraham likened the situation to the racist abuse he suffered from his own fans after missing a decisive penalty against Liverpool and said that it was about proving his detractors wrong. The 22-year-old added that his father encouraged him to do his best when the Premier League returns after he was inspired by watching Michael Jordan's The Last Dance.

Also Read: Bayern Munich Sponsor TikTok Could Cash In On Robert Lewandowski, Muller's Presence

Premier League return: Tammy Abraham admits missing football and scoring goals

Tammy Abraham admitted that is missing football, scoring goals and having a smile on his face. It's been 66 days since the last Premier League game, and the Chelsea striker hopes to see the fans soon whenever it is safe. Tammy Abraham said that he wants to 'finish the job' and if not try next season with uncertainty clouding a potential Premier League return due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

The 22-year-old has established himself as Chelsea's main man up front in his debut season under manager Frank Lampard and was in fine goalscoring form before coronavirus enforced a suspension on football in England. Tammy Abraham has scored 13 goals in 25 Premier League appearances this campaign as Chelsea occupy the fourth and final Champions League slot.

Also Read: Dele Alli Shocked And Angry After Robbery Case, Reveals Tottenham Teammate Harry Kane

While Abraham has enjoyed a stellar debut season, he also has had his fair share of injury problems. However, the England international is raring to go after injury and adds that he doesn't think he'll lose any fitness. The Chelsea striker said that he's ready to play a game tomorrow but admits that playing 90 minutes would be difficult with the time spent in lockdown and would need a couple of sessions to adjust to the tempo. Speaking on the return of Bundesliga, Tammy Abraham believes the situation in Germany was not as grave as in England and the government and the board have managed it well. He added that as players, they have to remain patient and wait for the clubs, the Premier League and the government to come to a decision.

Also Read: Premier League Return: Players Concerned Over Treatment Amid 15-minute Therapy Time Limit