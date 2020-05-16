Michael Jordan Used To Smoke Cigars Before Every Bulls Home Game Secretly: Marvin Shanken

The Last Dance, an ESPN-Netflix docu-series on 1990s Bulls dynasty, has offered unprecedented insight into the Chicago Bulls and the life of NBA legend Michael Jordan. While The Last Dance covers the Bulls on the court, it has also covered the NBA legend's life off court and the sight of Michael Jordan smoking cigars is common. The Chicago Bulls legend was a noted cigar connoisseur and appeared on the magazine cover of Cigar Aficionado in 2005 and 2017, having a long chat with the editor-in-chief Marvin Shanken.

Michael Jordan smoking: Michael Jordan sued to smoke a cigar before each game to help him relax

Cigar Aficionado editor-in-chief Marvin Shanken, in a recent chat with Sam Schube of GQ, spoke about the time he first interviewed the NBA legend in 2005. Shanken reveals that Michael Jordan loved cigars and golf and the duo got in touch through a friend. The Cigar Aficionado publisher said that the interview happened in Michael Jordan's living room, where he has a wine cellar, a cigar room and his six MVP awards. Marvin Shanken, during the interview, thinks he was asking Michael Jordan about his affection for cigars and how often was Michael Jordan smoking.

Shanken reveals that the NBA legend confessed to smoking a cigar before every Chicago Bulls home game in his car. The Chicago Bulls legend usually smoked a Hoya de Monterrey Double Corona before a home game and nobody knew because he used to be in his car for more than an hour before the games started.

The Last Dance episode 9 and 10

Michael Jordan's love for cigars was no secret during his playing days and it's become even more evident lately following the release of the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance. The Last Dance episode 9 and 10 are the final episodes of the ESPN-Netflix docu-series on Michael Jordan.and are scheduled to release on Sunday, May 17 (Monday, May 18, IST). The Michael Jordan documentary has received a lot of rave reviews from fans across the globe and many stars from across the sports have termed the NBA legend as an inspiration after watching the documentary.

