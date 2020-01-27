The Debate
Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With Heartbreaking Father-daughter Photo

Basketball News

Dwayne Johnson was among the many celebrities who paid tribute to the Lakers star after the devastating news that broke out over the weekend. Know what he said.

Dwayne Johnson

Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, 41 and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, 13 had both died in a helicopter crash that took place near Calabasas, California, on Sunday. The devastating news caught many people across the world off-guard, prompting millions of reactions on social media. Dwayne Johnson has also weighed in as he took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartbreaking picture of Kobe Bryant with his daughter, writing, "Love is forever," to acknowledge that the NBA legend and his daughter may be gone, but their love will stay forever.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Pelicans Pay Tribute By Wearing Legend's Shoes For National Anthem

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Also Read | LeBron James IN TEARS After Kobe Bryant And Gianna's Death In Tragic Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Here is what happened

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the 9 people that were killed in the crash that took place over the weekend. Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant, was on his way to a youth basketball game when the incident happened. The helicopter crashed amidst foggy conditions and burst into flames, which created a small brush fire. According to sources, the victims of the crash also included Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and his wife Keri, along with daughter Alyssa. Christina Mauser, who happened to be an assistant coach at the Orange County private elementary school basketball team, was another victim in the crash:

Also Read | Trae Young Breaks Into Tears In Aftermath Of Kobe Bryant & Gianna's Shocking Death: WATCH

As reported by the authorities in Los Angeles County, it could take several days to recover bodies from the crash site, as the crash took place in a rough terrain.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Dead: Shaquille O'Neal's Son Reveals Kobe's Final Text Message Before Crash

Image credits: Instagram | Dwayne Johnson & Kobe Bryant

