Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With Heartbreaking Father-daughter Photo

Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, 41 and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, 13 had both died in a helicopter crash that took place near Calabasas, California, on Sunday. The devastating news caught many people across the world off-guard, prompting millions of reactions on social media. Dwayne Johnson has also weighed in as he took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartbreaking picture of Kobe Bryant with his daughter, writing, "Love is forever," to acknowledge that the NBA legend and his daughter may be gone, but their love will stay forever.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Here is what happened

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the 9 people that were killed in the crash that took place over the weekend. Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant, was on his way to a youth basketball game when the incident happened. The helicopter crashed amidst foggy conditions and burst into flames, which created a small brush fire. According to sources, the victims of the crash also included Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and his wife Keri, along with daughter Alyssa. Christina Mauser, who happened to be an assistant coach at the Orange County private elementary school basketball team, was another victim in the crash:

John Altobelli's brother, Tony, just confirmed that John's wife, Keri, was among the victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant. John's daughter, Alyssa, who played on the club team with Kobe's daughter, was also killed. John was entering his 38th year as OCC coach. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) January 27, 2020

As reported by the authorities in Los Angeles County, it could take several days to recover bodies from the crash site, as the crash took place in a rough terrain.

