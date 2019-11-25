Dwight Howard Gets Heartfelt Apology From Red Hot Chili Peppers' Bassist Flea

Dwight Howard has finally found his groove with the Lakers this season. After a poor first stint, he's not only making an impact with his play but also with his positive attitude. His down to earth personality has impressed one Lakers fan in particular who has posted a heartfelt apology to Howard for booing him in the past.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea with a heartfelt apology on Instagram

Lakers' Dwight Howard's resurgence

Los Angeles Lakers are currently the best side in the league based on form with a 14-2 record. LeBron James and Anthony Davis seemed to have a forged a strong partnership with Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Cantwell-Pope also contributing. But one person who has found himself back in the mix is Dwight Howard. A lot of fans who wrote him off after a poor first stint in Los Angeles. But the 33-year-old center is now averaging 6.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks off the bench proving to be a handy option from the bench.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea apologises to Dwight Howard

A Lakers fan that has been extremely impressed with Howard is Flea, a founding member and the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The 57-year-old Australian put out an Instagram post expressing his gratitude for Dwight Howard and apologising for booing him previously.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea posted on Instagram, where he shared the incident when Flea along with other hecklers screamed 'DWIGHT YOU STINK!' at Howard, who in turn just looked at him and politely said 'Thank You'. The incident was an important learning experience for Flea who expressed his delight to see the 8-time NBA-All Star back in Lakers colours.

Dwight Howard stats

Dwight Howard recorded 10 points, 9 rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes of play in a narrow 108-109 win over Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

