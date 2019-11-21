LeBron James Hilariously High-fives Himself After Being Left Hanging By Dwight Howard

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James had to take matters into his own hands after teammate Dwight Howard left him hanging. It happened after their team defeated the Atlanta Hawks at the Staples Center. James reached out to high-five Howard who did not return it. Left with no option, James then high fived his own hand. Howard was going around giving high-fives to people near the bench and James extended his hand for one. After James high-fived himself, others came to his rescue and high-fived him. Fans found the whole incident hilarious on social media. Take a look at the hilarious clip and we are sure that your day will be made.

Dwight left the King hanging 😅 pic.twitter.com/YlVBY0SUqk — ESPN (@espn) November 18, 2019

Also read | LeBron James creates NBA history by scoring triple-double against every team

LeBron gets left hanging 😂 pic.twitter.com/CsHpMlMJPa — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 18, 2019

Also read | Carmelo Anthony's debut with Portland is celebrated by NBA players on Twitter

LeBron James' NBA 2019-20 performance

LeBron James has been having an amazing NBA season. On Tuesday night, he became the first NBA player to record a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams. Currently, James is averaging at 25 points, 7.9 rebounds and career-high 11.1 assists per game. He scored his season-high 39 points against the Dallas Mavericks on November 2. The Lakers are also on a winning streak and have won five consecutive games. They last defeated Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107 on Tuesday night at the Staples Center. The Lakers will be squaring off against Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, November 30 (6:30 AM IST) at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma, United States.

Also read | NBA: Kyle Kuzma suffers gruesome eye injury with blood dripping down his face

.@KingJames is the only player to put up a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams 👑 (via @EliasSports)



🏀 LeBron James - 30 teams

🏀 Russell Westbrook - 29 teams

🏀 Jason Kidd - 28 teams pic.twitter.com/glGsrpBHul — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2019

Also read | Carmelo Anthony makes 10-point debut with the Portland Trail Blazers