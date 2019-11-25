NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Could Join Lakers Or Clippers In Mega Deal

Former Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala is yet to hit the court this season as he has reportedly told his new employers Memphis Grizzlies that he won’t play for them. The deal has left the one time NBA Finals MVP stuck in no man’s land.

NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala carer with Golden State Warriors

The 15-year veteran holds career averages of 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game and won a Finals MVP as a member of the Golden State Warriors during the 2015 NBA Finals.

NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala situation at Memphis Grizzlies

Iguodala, who was an integral part of the Golden State Warriors, was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the off-season. While he is technically still a contracted member of Grizzlies, but he’s working out on his own, away from the team, waiting to be either traded or bought out. The swingman was traded in the offseason as a salary dump, with Memphis also getting a first-round pick for Julian Washburn. Iguodala though wants to play for a contender, the Grizzlies want to trade former Finals MVP to help their rebuild and are seeking a first-round pick

NBA Trade Rumours: Lakers, Clippers and Rockets eyeing Andre Iguodala

According to a leading media publication, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Houston Rockets are all interested in the former GSW star. While the team is looking for Iguodala to be bought out, Grizzlies want one of those teams to trade for him. Iguodala is due to earn a reported sum of $17.2 million this season and since the Lakers don’t have any first-round picks to send out until 2026 and also don’t have the salaries to match for an Iguodala trade, it looks like the veteran is still far away from donning the purple and gold jersey.

That Grizzlies are not in any rush to get rid of Iguodala so there are chances that one of those teams ends up caving and putting forward an offer before the deadline.