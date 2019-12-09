The Debate
Dwight Howard Wooed By Laker Girls On His 34th Birthday Before Timberwolves Game

Basketball News

Lakers' veteran center Dwight Howard was given a birthday surprise by the Laker girls on his 34th birthday. Howard appeared visibly surprised before the game.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwight Howard

Eight-time NBA All-Star and Lakers center Dwight Howard turned 34 last Sunday. It was perhaps fitting, then, that the Lakers registered a convincing 142-125 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dwight Howard contributed to the victory by registering 8 points and 6 assists on the night to cap off the Lakers' 21st victory in the NBA this season. Was Dwight Howard buoyed by the birthday wishes he received on his arrival at the Staples Center prior to the game against the Timberwolves?

Watch: Dwight Howard surprised by wishes from Laker Girls

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on

The Lakers' veteran center was serenaded by the Laker girls, as they collectively wished Dwight Howard a happy birthday before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was visibly surprised at being serenaded by the Laker girls and then proceeded to hug all of the Laker girls in order to recognise their gesture. He then expressed his thanks for the effort. Dwight Howard also noted that the birthday wishes from the Laker girls were a highlight of his day. Dwight Howard has been enjoying somewhat of a renaissance of late, with the eight-time All-NBA Team honouree now in his 16th season in the NBA. 

The Lakers registered their 21st win in the NBA this season as Anthony Davis registered a game, as well as season-high 50 points in the win. Interestingly, Anthony Davis's 50-point return was more than double that of any Timberwolves player on the night. Karl-Anthony Towns scored the highest points for the Timberwolves, registering a 19-point display in the process. The win over the Minnesota Timberwolves means that the Lakers now have the best record in the NBA, with 21 wins and just three losses so far. 

Published:
