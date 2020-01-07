Lakers Set To Guarantee On-song Dwight Howard's $2.56 Million Contract

Before Dwight Howard returned to the Los Angeles Lakers, he requested the team management for a non-guaranteed contract. Howard wanted to prove how much playing for the Lakers meant for him. According to latest NBA reports, the Lakers will not be waiving Howard's contract as they want to guarantee him for the rest of the NBA 2019-20 season. The deadline to waive the contract is Tuesday, 2:00 PM PST (Wednesday, 3:30 AM IST).

The official Lakers Team Shop across the street from their training facility in El Segundo has a jersey or shirt for almost every player on the roster except for Dwight Howard. They’re supposed to get both on Friday. That’s also the day his contact will become guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/yWwXA515SC — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers guarantee Dwight Howard's contract for the rest of the season

The actual NBA guarantee deadline is Friday but players must first clear the 48-hour waiver period, requiring any such moves to be made by 5 p.m. ET Tuesday. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 7, 2020

Dwight Howard had signed a $2.56 million non-guaranteed contract with the Lakers. The Lakers had signed Howard last summer as a back-up for DeMarcus Cousins, who had injured his knee. Currently, Howard is averaging at 7.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lakers, while shooting at 73.8%.

Dwight Howard va participer au Dunk Contest 2020 ! Superman is back !! 💪 pic.twitter.com/dWvGP6Qe7E — First Team (@FirstTeam101) January 6, 2020

In an interview, Lakers star LeBron James had called Dwight Howard's redemption arc as 'wonderful' and said that the team is lucky to have Howard as a player. The Lakers are at a 29-7 win-loss record and are leading the Western Conference standings. The Lakers will play the New York Knicks next on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST).

