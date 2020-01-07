The Debate
Lakers Set To Guarantee On-song Dwight Howard's $2.56 Million Contract

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: According to NBA reports, the Lakers will not be waiving Howard's contract as they want to guarantee him for the rest of the NBA 2019-20 season.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers

Before Dwight Howard returned to the Los Angeles Lakers, he requested the team management for a non-guaranteed contract. Howard wanted to prove how much playing for the Lakers meant for him. According to latest NBA reports, the Lakers will not be waiving Howard's contract as they want to guarantee him for the rest of the NBA 2019-20 season. The deadline to waive the contract is Tuesday, 2:00 PM PST (Wednesday, 3:30 AM IST). 

Also read | Lakers Dwight Howard, Ja Morant, Zach LaVine set to feature in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers guarantee Dwight Howard's contract for the rest of the season

Also read | LeBron James' no-look pass for Dwight Howard's dunk vs Hawks sends NBA fans into a frenzy

Dwight Howard had signed a $2.56 million non-guaranteed contract with the Lakers. The Lakers had signed Howard last summer as a back-up for DeMarcus Cousins, who had injured his knee. Currently, Howard is averaging at 7.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lakers, while shooting at 73.8%.

Also read | Lakers Dwight Howard wooed by Laker girls on his 34th birthday before Timberwolves game

In an interview, Lakers star LeBron James had called Dwight Howard's redemption arc as 'wonderful' and said that the team is lucky to have Howard as a player. The Lakers are at a 29-7 win-loss record and are leading the Western Conference standings. The Lakers will play the New York Knicks next on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST).

Also read | Lakers Dwight Howard gets heartfelt apology from Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea

Published:
ROHIT SHARMA ON NZ TOUR