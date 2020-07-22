Lakers Star Dwight Howard Threatens To Sell NBA-issued Masks On EBay, Amazon

Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard came under the firing line for his hour-long Instagram live session, where he seemed to have an opinion on almost all COVID-19 guidelines instructed by the NBA. The Lakers star infamously said he does not believe in vaccines while the threat due to the pandemic looms large. Howard even appeared to have a particular opinion about the COVID-19 masks issued by the league - and let's just say eight-time All-Star is not a big fan of the NBA masks.

Lakers star questions the necessity of wearing masks inside NBA bubble

"So, I'm just... I understand the whole 'wear a mask' and all that stuff, so nobody is not trying to do anything out of order," Dwight Howard said during the Instagram session. "But, you know, again, I understand that there always has to be some type of controversy somewhere. And I'm not in no controversy. You know what I'm saying? I get it. It's some clickbait."

"I got a mask. I got extra masks in here to make sure now. Look, now: masks on top of masks. NBA masks. Who wants an NBA mask? We 'bout (about) to sell 'em (them) on eBay. Well, not eBay... Amazon. Amazon NBA. We're going to sell them," Howard said with a laugh as he raised a bunch of masks for the viewers to see.

Later in the video, the 34-year-old admitted he was just joking and urged his fans to not take his comments seriously. The Lakers star emphasised the seriousness of the pandemic which has already caused more than 140,000 deaths in the United States. Howard reiterated he was just joking and with the current circumstances, people could do with a bit of "positivity".

"We need some jokes. We need people to laugh and smile," Dwight Howard said.

The former Orlando Magic star also had his say about NBA stars being tested every day. With all the precautionary measures the league is taking to ensure the safety of the players, Howard says he doesn't see anyone contracting coronavirus during their stay in the NBA bubble.

Earlier this week, Howard received a warning from the league after he violated the protocols by not wearing a mask inside the NBA bubble. His latest Instagram session could potentially lead to him being penalised by the league. The NBA is yet to respond to Howard's unusual Instagram session.

The NBA restart is scheduled for July 30. The Lakers will face cross-city rivals, the Clippers, and Utah Jazz will be up against New Orleans Pelicans in the first two fixtures in Orlando.

(Image Credits: Dwight Howard Instagram Handle)