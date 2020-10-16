Dwyane Wade Accidentally Photobombs Wedding Proposal And Gives Priceless Reaction: Watch

This week, a couple ended up posting a couple of their engagement photos – featuring Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. "When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal," wrote the to-be-groom on Instagram. The couple first uploaded Wade's priceless reaction as he clutches his heart at the sight, before adding a photo the three of them took together.

Dwyane Wade photobomb: Miami Heat icon ends up photobombing couple's proposal

The couple was at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Santa Barbara, California, where Wade was out for a walk. Wade's reaction was loved by the couples and fans, as he looked genuinely excited for the couple in front of him. In return, Wade shared the couple's photos on his Instagram account.

“It was so dope to witness you guys love!” Wade wrote on his Instagram, congratulating the couple. They also ended up sharing the stories Wade shared, along with a screenshot of their direct messages. “I need y’all marriage to work. It’s now on my conscious haha," Wade wrote to the couple sometime after he posted their story.

In Game 3, Jimmy Butler joined Dwyane Wade as the only players in @MiamiHEAT history to score 40+ points in the NBA Finals. Watch the best of D-Wade's two 40-point games in the 2006 Finals! #NBAVault



Game 4 TONIGHT at 9pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/Q2i8DSb7QZ — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 6, 2020

Wade, who started playing in 2003, spent most of his NBA career with the Miami Heat. He led the team to their 2006 NBA title, before winning two back-to-back titles (2012-13) with LeBron James on their roster. Apart from the Heat, Wade played with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers (2016 to 2018) before returning to the Heat, officially retiring in 2019. Wade's No.3 jersey was retired at the AmericanAirlines Arena on February 22.

This NBA season, the Heat reached the NBA finals for the first time since 2014. While LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers ended up winning the season, Wade had already pledged his alliance to his former team. The three-time NBA champion was the player who held the franchise record for most points as a rookie (27) in a playoff game before Tyler Herro broke the record with his 37 points during this playoffs run.

(Image credits: Ryan Basch Instagram)