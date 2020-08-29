Dwyane Wade's New Tattoo Pays Homage To Iconic August 29 Martin Luther King Jr. Speech

On August 29, 1945, Martin Luther King Jr shared his dream with the world. While people honoured the speech in many ways, NBA icon Dwyane Wade chose to get a tattoo to honour the historic "I Have a Dream" speech. Wade proudly shared his new tattoo with fans on the 75th anniversary of the occasion on Saturday.

Dwyane Wade tattoo honours Martin Luther King Jr's "I Have a Dream"

"57 years ago to the date Martin Luther King Jr stood before a quarter of a million people from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and spoke the words "I have a dream," Wade wrote on Instagram as he shared a photo of his tattoo, capturing the scene of Martin Luther King Jr delivering the speech. Wade also tagged his tattoo artist, Vanessa Aurelia. Aurelia too, uploaded on her Instagram account, providing a behind the scenes photo for fans.

Fans react to new Dwyane Wade tattoo

Lonzo’s whole sleeve is clean. It’s one of my favorite sleeves in the game rn pic.twitter.com/IhhWvDj9nr — Joey (@Joey_Taylor21) August 28, 2020

asked for Martin Luther king and got Luther Vandross 🤦🏽‍♀️ — susan (@luvsusieq) August 28, 2020

That is... That is not well done.... — 📵 (@RealConnorReid) August 28, 2020

The thought is great, the tattoo, not so much — El Chapo (@realfakeelchapo) August 28, 2020

While some fans appreciated Wade's gesture, many ended up trolling him for the tattoo. Fans agreed that the tattoo did nothing to capture the Martin Luther King Jr's essence at all, stating that Dwyane Wade shouldn't have gotten the tattoo. People even commented on Aurelia's Instagram post, saying that though she is very talented, this is not one of her best works.

Last month, Wade had been trolled for his hairstyle. Wade and 17-year-old Jared Esguerra both posted about Wade's new hairstyle, which was a flame drawn at the back of his head to honour Miami Heat. Wade, who retired from the NBA last year, played most of his career with the Heat. Fans made fun of Wade's new look, comparing him to Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman, who was known for his eccentric sense of style.

Wade also does not have many tattoos and got his first one during his final NBA season. Since his retirement, Wade started the "Social Change Fund" with Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul to support justice. The 38-year-old often tweets in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, recently supporting the NBA boycott triggered by Jacob Blake's shooting.

(Image credits: Vanessa Aurelia Instagram)