Dwyane Wade Thinks Tyler Herro Has A 'black Best Friend' After His 37 PTS Performance

Tyler Herro stunned NBA fans on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) with his career-high 37-point performance against the Boston Celtics. The Heat clinched the Game 4 and are one step away from winning the Eastern Conference Finals with a 3-1 lead. Retired NBA icon Dwyane Wade chose to live tweet about the game on Twitter, especially complimenting 20-year-old Herro over his performance off the bench.

Dwyane Wade reacts to Tyler Herro's Heat vs Celtics Game 4 performance

Tyler Herro definitely got a black best friend — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 24, 2020

Dwyane Wade, who spent most of his NBA career with the Miami Heat, was the player who held the franchise record for most points as a rookie (27) in a playoff game. Wade even retweeted the stat, stating that it was good while the record lasted. However, it was Wade's tweet about Herro having a black best friend that went viral minutes after he tweeted it.

"Tyler Herro definitely got a black best friend," Wade wrote, probably referring to the fact that most of the league's best players are black. Most fans loves Wade's tweet, not taking his comment seriously. "God finger must've slipped when making his skin tone," one user wrote. However, some fans were concerned about the statement receiving backlash. "Def deleting this as soon as the twitter social justice warriors come for your head," another user wrote.

Fans react to Dwyane Wade's Tyler Herro having a black best friend comment

Herro that freshman that’s cool with all the seniors — stan (@netsstan) September 24, 2020

God finger mustve slipped when making his skin tone — Biased ✈️ #BLM (@IcyDeni) September 24, 2020

I made a tweet the other day saying Herro’s playing like he’s tryna earn the pass from Jimmy but I think Jimmy’s tryna earn it from him now 😭😭😭 — ☘️☘️☘️ (@CantGuardMelo) September 24, 2020

Nah he is the black best friend — Logan (@OKCtitans564) September 24, 2020

Def deleting this as soon as the twitter social justice warriors come for your head — vice city boyz (@CPFC_MB) September 24, 2020

Heat vs Celtics highlights: Tyler Herro leads his team to their 112-109 Heat vs Celtics Game 4 triumph

While Tyler Herro posted 37 points and 6 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 24 points for the Heat. Goran Dragic had 22 points, while Bam Adebayo scored a 20-point and 12 rebounds double-double. With a 3-1 lead, the Heat can secure their win after Game 5. "I feel good about it," Herro said in a postgame interview, adding that they still need to a lot of work.

Jayson Tatum didn't score in the first half, and his 28 points weren't enough to get the Celtics back in the game. While Brown's three-pointer with 16 seconds left cut Heat's lead to 107-104, Herro's shot 2 seconds later extended it to five. Herro scored 14-of-21 from the field and 5-of-10 from the three-point range. Now, he is the second 20-year-old NBA player in the playoffs to score at least 37 points. The only other player to do so was Magic Johnson, who scored 42 points for the Lakers in 1980. Game 5 is scheduled for Friday, 8:30 PM EST (Saturday, 6:00 AM IST).

Tyler Herro points: 37 PTS, 6 REBS, 3 ASTS

Jayson Tatum points: 28 PTS, 9 REBS, 4 ASTS

Jimmy Butler points: 24 PTS, 9 REBS, 3 ASTS

Jaylen Brown points: 21 PTS, 9 REBS and 2 ASTS

Goran Dragic points: 22 PTS, 5 REBS, 3 ASTS

Bam Adebayo points: 20 PTS, 12 REBS, 4 ASTS

Kemba Walkers points: 20 PTS, 4 REBS, 5 ASTS

Gordon Hayward points: 14 PTS, 7 REBS, 3 ASTS

Marcus Smart points: 10 PTS, 2 REBS, 11 ASTS

