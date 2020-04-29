Dwyane Wade Confirms Being Executive Producer For USA Basketball's Redeem Team Documentary

While Michael Jordan's The Last Dance will end on May 17, basketball fans can look forward to a documentary about the 2008 USA Basketball team. Dwyane Wade, who was a part of the Redeem Team, announced the documentary's production. Wade was recently on the Platform Basketball Podcast where he revealed the news.

The Dwyane Wade documentary on the 2008 USA basketball team is currently in production

While on the podcast, Dwyane Wade stated that they are currently working on producing a documentary on the 2008 Redeem Team. The USA basketball 2008 team went undefeated and won the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics after they won the bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. Wade revealed that it is something they have been working on for approximately a year and he is also a part of the documentary as an executive producer.

He added that he is excited as 2008 was a big year for him. It was a time when Dwyane Wade believed he had to redeem himself as everyone else thought he was done. However, there is no confirmed or tentative release date available for the upcoming Dwyane Wade documentary on the 2008 Olympics team.

Apart from Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Carlos Boozer, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Tayshaun Prince, Michael Redd and Deron Williams were a part of the 2008 US Olympics roster. As per Miami Herald's C Isaiah Smalls II, the entire 2008 roster had a total of 102 All-Star appearances, 17 All-NBA selections and 15 championships.

After winning gold at the 2008 Olympics, Dwyane Wade went on to win two more NBA Championships with the Miami Heat (2011-12 and 2012-13). Wade retired from the NBA after the 2018-19 season, and his No. 3 jersey was retired by the Heat this February. Along with championships and Olympic wins, the 38-year-old NBA star has had 13 NBA All-Star appearances in his career.

