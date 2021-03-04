Dwyane Wade Records Shaquille O'Neal Snoring Profusely In Bizarre Astronaut Helmet: WATCH

Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal have known each other for long since their days together in Miami. The duo was instrumental in delivering the Heat their first NBA title in 2006 and have now teamed on the sets of the award-winning show Inside The NBA. Wade recently decided to have fun at his former teammate's expense, sharing a hilarious video of Shaq snoring while on the sets.

Dwyane Wade catches Shaquille O'Neal snoring while on sets of Inside the NBA

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the staple analysts on TNT's Inside the NBA show and is often joined by Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker on the sets on Tuesdays. The Lakers legend is being phased out by these newcomers to the pre-game and post-game formalities as the freshly arrived duo have a much greater understanding of the modern game. And while Shaq's comic timing will definitely go amiss, Wade is ensuring that the show doesn't lose it's banter element and had some fun at the expense of his former teammate.

The Miami Heat legend shared a video of Shaq snoring while on the sets while wearing an astronaut-like helmet. The Lakers legend could be heard snoring profusely, and Parker and Wade had a laugh on it while filming it. The 48-year-old has been dealing with sleep apnea for several years now, a condition in which you often snore indiscriminately as you sleep. The device seems to have been taken after consultation from doctors, who gave him a contraption to stifle the sounds of his snores. The move did not work as Dwayne Wade's video can clearly catch the sound of his snores.

Wade wasn't done trolling the four-time NBA champion and followed it up a day later after Shaq crashed through a table and was stretchered out of the arena into an ambulance after his AEW Dynamite debut. The 48-year-old teamed up with Jade Cargill on Wednesday night’s show against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, and while Shaq’s team picked up the win, he wasn’t involved in the ending. Rhodes bodyslammed the NBA icon towards the end of the contest, but Jade’s plans backfired after she set up a table at ringside only for O’Neal to go crashing through it courtesy of a crossbody from Cody. Shaq was knocked out, and Wade retweeted the picture suggesting that it was similar to the previous day when he was sleeping on the sets. The NBA icon was stretchered out and into an ambulance backstage, although he was nowhere to be seen when AEW’s Tony Schiavone checked to get an update after the bout.

(Image Courtesy: Dwyane Wade Twitter)