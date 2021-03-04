LeBron James Takes Another Sharp Dig at Ibrahimovic Amid Kelly Loeffler's WNBA Controversy

It doesn't seem as if LeBron James' beef with AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come to an end. On Wednesday, the four-time NBA champion took to Twitter to mock the footballer after he used the recent development in the Kelly Loeffler issue as a key argument as to why he won't 'stick to sports'. Loeffler, who had been a co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, objected to WNBA players wearing 'Black Lives Matter' shirts in honour of the late Breonna Taylor, who was tragically shot dead by officers of the law last year.

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Clarifies LeBron James Comments: 'Politics Divides The World'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lebron James' war of words: NBA icon fires sarcastic three-word dig at footballer

Last week, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic made headlines after he claimed that LeBron was making a 'mistake' by getting involved in the world of politics. The NBA star was quick to respond to the footballer and revealed that he will "never shut up if he has the platform to speak out against injustice". Zlatan later doubled down on his criticism of James' activism and said, "Racism and politics are two different things. We athletes unite the world, politics divides the world."

A feud between Zlatan Ibrahimović and Lebron James is not what I was expecting from 2021.



What are your thoughts on what both athletes have said? 👇 pic.twitter.com/c9be9jlaj2 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 27, 2021

While there has been no direct response from LeBron to Zlatan over the Swede's latest comments, the Laker star has taken a sly three-word dig at the four-time Serie A champion. On Wednesday, the 36-year-old captioned a story over how Kelly Loeffler lost her WNBA team to former Dream player, Renee Montgomery and two other real estate agents. He captioned the story, "Stick to sports" with a sarcastic 'thinking face' emoji at the end.

ALSO READ: Enes Kanter, Jeremy Lin Support LeBron James; Weigh In On Zlatan Ibrahimovic Comments

Kelly Loeffler WNBA protests over BLM shirts: Why did Kelly Loeffler Atlanta Dream team players wear “Vote Warnock” shirts?

Earlier this year, LeBron voiced his support for players of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, who stood up against the team's co-owner and former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler’s comments opposing the Black Lives Matter movement. Loeffler is a Republican and avid supporter of former President Donald Trump. She had objected to WNBA players wearing Black Lives Matter shirts but that sparked the Dream players to wear black “Vote Warnock” T-shirts during their warm-ups.

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'Dumb As Hell' For Caustic LeBron James Comments, Says Baron Davis

Loeffler then eventually suffered a humiliating defeat against democratic candidate Raphael Warnock in the US Senate runoff elections in Georgia last month. Montgomery, who is the current owner of the Dream, had requested a meeting with Loeffler over the BLM campaign, but the former senator declined the meet. Fans on social media then branded Loeffler as a 'racist' and mocked her for losing her WNBA team.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Called 'Chinese Finger Puppet' In EPIC Insult From UFC Star Colby Covington

Image Credits - Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lakers Instagram