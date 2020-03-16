Dwyane Wade Reveals How His Financial Advisor Suspected He Had A Gambling Problem

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade has revealed that his financial advisor aided him through his gambling problem. Through the Dwyane Wade gambling, the 38-year-old former Miami Heat star lost so much money that the Dwyane Wade financial advisor felt his client had a gambling addiction. Most of the Dwyane Wade gambling took place on road trips and travelling with former teammates during the NBA season.

Dwyane Wade gambling problem: Dwyane Wade financial advisor intervenes

The Dwyane Wade gambling problem revolved around his former Miami Heat teammates. While touring on road trips and on planes, the Dwyane Wade gambling problem cost the three-time Miami Heat champion a reported $2 million. Fortunately, the Dwyane Wade financial advisor helped intervene and pull away from the Dwyane Wade gambling problem.

Dwayne Wade gambling did not involve casino visits

Dwyane Wade revealed that his financial advisor called him up to ask whether or not his client was suffering from a gambling problem. Although Dwyane Wade explained that he is not a gambling man and never visited casinos, in order to bond with his teammates, he would involve himself to play cards on the plane and on road trips.

Dwyane Wade discusses gambling problem

Dwyane Wade addressed that he never regretted his early spendthrift purchases which also included fancy cars. The Miami Heat legend claimed that he could have been smarter. Dwyane Wade also discussed that being a team player can prove to be financially costly. Fortunately for Dwyane Wade, his financial advisor helped him through this tough time and he is one of the lucky ones as most sports players don't have financial advisors to guide them through such a crisis.

When will NBA return?

The NBA issued a statement on March 11 claiming that the NBA will be suspended until further notice. NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated that the NBA will be suspended for a minimum of 30 days. There have now been fresh reports that the NBA could be suspended for as long as three months in a "best-case scenario".

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

