Shaquille O'Neal Loses Bet To Dwyane Wade, Reveals Hairline On Live Television: Watch

NBA on TNT on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) had a special treat for fans as former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal revealed his hairline after losing a bet to fellow analyst Dwyane Wade. Shaquille O'Neal, who has rocked the bald look for almost two decades, was forced to grow out his hair after he lost a bet with Dwyane Wade.

Watch: Shaquille O'Neal hairline after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade

.@SHAQ’s punishment for losing his friendly wager with D-Wade is priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/JII7yrrH99 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2020

Shaquille O'Neal loses bet to Dwyane Wade

Shaquille O'Neal revealed on the show that he made a bet with Dwyane Wade that Milwaukee Bucks would beat Miami Heat by over 20 points on Monday night (Tuesday IST). However, much to everyone's surprise Bucks lost to Heat as Miami restricted the best side in the NBA to a paltry 89 points. Heat scored 105 points to inflict the ninth defeat of the campaign on the Bucks.

NBA on TNT saw Shaquille O'Neal admit that he was ready to pay Dwyane Wade after losing the bet. However, Shaquille O'Neal said that Wade demanded Shaquille O'Neal grow out his hair for the world to see his hairline. He subsequently revealed the Shaquille O'Neal hairline as fellow analyst Candace Parker struggled to contain her laughter.

Shaquille O'Neal took to social media after the show to address all the mean comments on social media. Shaquille O'Neal stated that he was indeed proud of hairline stating "It ain't going nowhere".

“I’m keeping it. It ain’t going nowhere.” @SHAQ is here for all the smoke 😂 pic.twitter.com/9ZqyKzOWTm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2020

Meanwhile, check out some of the hilarious reactions to the Shaquille O'Neal hairline

Shaquille O'Neal hairline reveal reactions

How I felt looking at Shaq's hairline: pic.twitter.com/uETJvEO7Ru — Family Guy Burner (@FamGuyBurner) March 4, 2020

They let Shaq get on tv like this 😂 pic.twitter.com/tbYkF8qUjA — 247 Live Culture (@247LC) March 4, 2020

