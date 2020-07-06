Dwyane Wade Shows Off New Hairstyle A La Dennis Rodman, Done By 17-year-old Stylist

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade has experimented with his hair multiple times during the quarantine imposed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In May, Wade dyed his hair bright red before it shaded into a shade of pink last month. Last week, his wife Gabrielle Union shared a TikTok video which revealed he had bleached it blonde. However, before his hair could go back to its natural shade, Wade had it coloured by a young hairstylist.

Dwyane Wade hair colour: Dwyane Wade hairstyle after he lets artist paint on it

Dwyane Wade hair colour: What is the Dwyane Wade hairstyle after hairstylist paints on it?

Dwyane Wade and 17-year-old Jared Esguerra both posted about Wade's new hairstyle on their Instagram. Before his new hairstyle, Wade has taken to Instagram to tell his fans that he was going to dye his hair black as he constantly likes to 'do stuff' with his hair. Esguerra is a self-taught hair colourist and Wade let him pay his tribute to Miami Heat.

The hair is dyed at the back, providing contrast against Wade's dark hair. Wade started his NBA career in 2003 with the Miami Heat and played one season with Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers each before returning to Heat in 2017. He retired in 2019.

Esguerra also posted clips of the process on his Instagram story. During an interview with Allure, he also explained what he was aiming for. "I started off by making the outline with a white eyeliner pencil and used the bleach to fill in the spots," Esguerra said. "From there, I just watched and waited to wash out the bleach until my desired lift was achieved. After that, I just had fun with the colours." He also listed the products he used, and the people were warned about not trying the process at home. Fans reacted to Wade's hair on social media, comparing him to Bulls legend Dennis Rodman, who was also known for dying his hair in multiple vibrant colours.

Dwyane Wade hair: Fans react to the new Dwyane Wade hair colour

This is why dirk nowitzki is better than Dwayne wade — 𝚂𝚊𝚖𝚒 𝚉𝚊𝚢𝚗'𝚜 𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚕/ Luka stan (@samizaynpiedKO) July 4, 2020

@DwyaneWade while watching Dennis Rodman in the last dance pic.twitter.com/oR4RJNyNRz — Backshot B. (@eighthunna) July 4, 2020

Yeooo 😭😭😭 this man don’t know what to do with himself post retirement — Joseph (@thekid_JA10) July 4, 2020

This man done got so bored of making wine, he started experiencing with Dennis Rodman hairstyles😂😂😂 — Im_MekHall (@MekDaDon) July 4, 2020

(Image source: Dwyane Wade official Instagram)