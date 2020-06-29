How Many Children Does Dwyane Wade Have? How Did Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Meet? 

Dwyane Wade, who is currently married to actress Gabrielle Union, has four children – Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade and Xavier Zachariah Wade. James' first three children are from his first wife Siohvaughn Funches, while Kaavia was born after he married Union. In 2011, James also adopted his nephew.

Also read | Dwyane Wade kids: Dwyane Wade sides with 12-year-old daughter Zaya after declaring herself as 'transgender'

How many children does Dwyane Wade have with Gabrielle Union?

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union welcomed their daughter Kaavia into the world in November 2018. The couple had been open about their struggle to conceive and had Kaavia through surrogacy after multiple miscarriages. Union constantly posts photos about her Kaavio on her Instagram, often sharing videos or dressing her up in various costumes.

Also read | Dwyane Wade kids: Dwyane Wade slams trolls who criticised his son's fake nails, crop top, How many children does Dwyane Wade have?

How many children does Dwyane Wade have with his first wife?

Zaire Blessing Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade's oldest son, Zaire Blessing, was born in 2002. Like his father, Zaire has stated that he wants to play basketball. This April, Zaire transferred from Sierra Canyon to Brewster Academy. Wade has constantly supported his decision to play basketball. After Zaya came out as transgender this year, Zaire supported her, stating that he loves her and supports her decision.

Zaya Wade

Wade's second child, Zaya was born in May 2007. In 2019, Zaya had made headlines after she, her siblings and Union attended the pride parade. In February, Zaya came out as transgender officially and Wade appeared on The Ellen Show where he discussed about his daughter and being an LGBTQ+ parent. While on the show, Wade revealed that Zaya told them she wanted to be referred to as she/her, and would love it if everyone called her Zaya. Wade has also defended Zaya online, who was once criticized for wearing a crop top and having long nails.

Xavier Zechariah Wade

Wade welcomed his second son Xavier while he was separated from Union. Xavier was born to Aja Metoyer, an old friend of the NBA star. Xavier was born on November 10, 2013.

Dahveon Morris

Wade officially adopted his nephew in 2011. The full-custody of his nephew was granted to him by a judge in Florida. Though his sister and mother Deanna Morris have parental rights, Wade has raised his nephew for nine years.

Also read | Dwyane Wade kids: How many children does Dwyane Wade have? Dwyane Wade Life Unexpected

How did Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union meet?

Dwyane Wade met his wife Gabrielle Union in 2007 at an NFL Super Bowl Party. At the time, Wade was still married to Siohvaughn Funches. The couple started dating in 2009 after Wade divorced Funches. While there have been multiple reports of trouble in their relationship, Union and Wade have been together for 13 years. However, the duo was separated in 2013, which when Wade had a child with Basketball Wives star, Aja Metoyer.

Wade and Union reconciled and tied the knot in 2014. The 2020 film Dwyane Wade Life Unexpected features their struggles to conceive a child together along with his relationship with his children.

Also read | Dwyane Wade wife and Dwyane Wade kids: How did Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union meet? How many children does Dwyane Wade have? Dwyane Wade Life Unexpected

(Image source: Gabrielle Union official Instagram)