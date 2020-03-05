Dwyane Wade Hilariously Sketches Shaq After Latter Reveals 'priceless' Hairline; Watch

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade is having a fun time being an analyst on NBA on TNT. Fellow analyst Shaquille O'Neal was forced to reveal his hairline on live television after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade. While Shaq admitted that he was proud to don the new look, Wade made sure to he had the 'Shaq hairline' captured by attempting to sketch Shaq on the studio itself.

Shaq hairline becomes a new meme on social media

Ever since NBA on TNT aired on Tuesday night, NBA fans had some hilarious reactions to the new 'Shaq hairline'. Now, behind-the-scenes footage from the show is making the rounds on the internet where Dwyane Wade hilariously tries to sketch Shaq. Former WNBA star Candace Parker shared the video that showed Wade drawing an animated version of Shaq, much to the amusement of the former Lakers star.

.@DwyaneWade’s drawing of Shaq’s hairline has me dead 💀 pic.twitter.com/hPBI972xro — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) March 4, 2020

Shaq Wade bet: Dwyane Wade's 'Shaq sketch'

On the show, it was revealed that Shaq made a bet with Dwyane Wade that Milwaukee Bucks would beat Miami Heat by over 20 points on Monday night (Tuesday IST). However, much to everyone's surprise, Heat came out on top in the contest, beating Bucks 105-89. Wade's former side managed to restrict Bucks star and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to a paltry 13 points and they completed a famous win over the best side in the NBA.

While Shaq thought he'd ended up losing some money over the bet, O'Neal stated Wade demanded Shaq grow out his hair for the world to see his hairline. Shaquille O'Neal subsequently revealed receded hairline, which instantly went viral on social media.

You can check out his hairline here

.@SHAQ’s punishment for losing his friendly wager with D-Wade is priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/JII7yrrH99 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2020

