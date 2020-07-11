Kobe Bryant's Instagram Page Receives 'remembering' Status Nearly 6 Months After Death

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26 while travelling to one of Gianna's basketball games at Thousand Oaks. People from all over the world paid their tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers, offering their condolences for the sudden loss. Bryant, who was aged 41, is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant and their three other daughters – Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Also read | Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant Instagram account shows how much Kobe Bryant daughters were loved: Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant Instagram

Instagram updates Kobe Byant's Instagram page almost six months after his death

Kobe Bryant’s Instagram page has been updated to ‘Remembering Kobe Bryant’ 😔#MambaForever pic.twitter.com/VUafxBBQYC — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) July 10, 2020

Also read | Kobe Bryant documentary 2020 'definitely going to happen' after The Last Dance: Magic Johnson

Nearly six months after Bryant's death, Instagram updated his page, giving it the 'remembering' status. Bryant constantly posted about his family on his Instagram account, sometimes even posting about Gianna at one of her basketball games. If not about his family, Bryant at times posted about his books or basketball events he attended. Before his death, Bryant's last Instagram post was congratulating LeBron James for overtaking him on the all-time scoring list, who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. After his death, a post was made on his account promoting his last book – The Wizenard Series: Season One.

Also read | Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol: Paul Gasol spends quality time with Kobe Bryant daughters, Vanessa Bryant posts, Kobe Bryant Instagram

Last Kobe Bryant Instagram post

Also read | Kobe Bryant documentary 2020 'Mamba Out' set to focus on famous 2010 Lakers championship win: Kobe Bryant documentary 2020

Following his death, Vanessa Bryant continued posting Bryant and Gigi's tributes on Instagram, sharing moments of the father-daughter duo. Gianna, like her father, wanted to pursue a career in basketball. Bryant is considered an one of the NBA all-time greats and averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in his twenty-year career, which he spent playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 18-time NBA All-Star won five titles (2000-2002, 2009, 2010) for the Lakers, along with two NBA Finals MVP and one regular-season MVP in 2008. Bryant is ranked fourth on the NBA all-time scoring list with 33,643 points. Following his death, the Lakers retired his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys.

No Lakers player will ever be able to wear the No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys in the future. After his death, Lakers stars James and Anthony Davis have spoken about carrying forward Bryant's legacy and winning the NBA 2019-20 championship for him.

(Image source: NBA official site, Kobe Bryant Instagram screenshot)