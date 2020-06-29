Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Supporting Daughter Zaya And LGBTQ+ Community Openly

In February, Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya came out as transgender. Dwayne Wade's wife Gabrielle Union shared a video of Zaya introducing herself, which received equal amounts of support and hate from social media users. While Zaya came out with the news this year, she faced backlash over wearing a crop top and long nails last November. Dwyane Wade had spoken about the issue on Twitter and the All The Smoke Podcast, where he defended and sided with his daughter.

Dwyane Wade daughter: NBA great talks about supporting his daughter Zaya Wade and the LGBTQ+ community

"I had to look myself in the mirror."



D-Wade's powerful speech about being an advocate for his daughter Zaya and the LGBTQ+ community



Dwyane Wade daughter: Wade defends and sides with daughter

Last year, when Dwyane Wade made an appearance on Showtime's All The Smoke podcast, he spoke about his daughter and supporting the LGBTQ+ community. While Zaya had not come out back then, Wade still referred to her using she/her pronouns. While on the podcast, Wade says that his daughter has 'way more' strength and courage than him and all he wants to do is evolve as a parent of a child who belongs to the LGBTQ+ community.

Wade revealed that he has seen his daughter grow into her own and his love and responsibilities have never changed. The retired NBA star added that all he needs to do is 'get smarter and educate' himself more. Wade explained that change doesn't come for someone like Zaya, but people should learn to embrace and accept. While talking to hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Wade said he had noticed Zaya was different from his eldest son Zaire from the age of three. It was then that Wade claimed to have looked in the mirror and ask himself how he would react when she came to him.

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

Wade also talked about this in the 2020 release Dwyane Wade Life Unexpected, which chronicles his childhood and life after retirement. While on The Ellen Show, Wade revealed how he and Union found about Zaya identifying as a girl. According to Wade, their 12-year-old daughter Zaya approached them and she was ready to live her truth and wanted to be referenced as 'she' and 'her' and would like to be known as Zaya.

Dwyane revealed that he and Union first did some research so they could help their daughter however they could. According to Wade, Zaya is a 'leader' and as parents, they have to let her be her own voice. As she is only 12 now, she is expressing herself through them, but she eventually she will do it on her own.

