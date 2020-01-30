The Debate
Knicks' Elfrid Payton Ejected After Ugly On-court Brawl With Grizzlies' Jae Crowder

Basketball News

During the game, Knicks' Elfrid Payton got into a brawl against Grizzlies' Jae Crowder. The fight took place with under 50 seconds left for the game to finish.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Knicks

The New York Knicks played against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). During the game, Knicks' Elfrid Payton got into a brawl against Grizzlies' Jae Crowder. The altercation took place with under 50 seconds left for the Grizzlies vs Knicks game to finish.

NBA 2019-20: Knicks Elfrid Payton and Grizzlies Jae Crowder get into an ugly on-court brawl

Elfird Payton managed to block Jae Crowder as the latter tried to score a three-pointer from the corner. Elfird Payton, who looked visibly irked, knocked Jae Crowder into the first row. Marcus Morris and Jae Crowder were ejected for instigating the fight. Elfrid Payton was given a Flagrant 2 foul, which results in direct ejection. 

NBA 2019-20: Marcus Morris insults Jae Crowder by saying he has 'female tendencies' after his brawl with Elfird Payton

After the game, Morris insulted Crowder during an interview with the press. He called Crowder 'unprofessional' for his behaviour during the game. Later, Morris apologized for making the comment. 

Grizzlies vs Knicks: Grizzlies defeated New York Knicks 127-106

