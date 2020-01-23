LeBron James Embraces Rapper J Cole In Lakers Vs Knicks Match-up At Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden witnessed some star power on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The Los Angeles Lakers geared up to face the New York Knicks as LeBron James and co. looked to get over the humbling defeat to the Boston Celtics. American rapper J Cole was at hand to witness the Lakers run the rule over the Knicks.

J. Cole hugging LeBron with no features. pic.twitter.com/91RZi9YvAa — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 23, 2020

LeBron James, J Cole hug it out during Lakers vs Knicks match-up

J Cole famously referenced LeBron James in his breakout mixtape “The Warm Up” back in 2009. “You looking at LeBron James of the game,” Cole sang. “I could do anything you name.” At the Madison Square Garden, J Cole was privy to LeBron James’ exploits as the Lakers registered a win over the Knicks. During Q2, the 15-time NBA All-Star spotted J Cole in the stands. Knowing him to be an NBA fan, LeBron James made his way to J Cole as the pair hugged it out near the stands.

"Just ultra aggressive, initiating contact on his drives and post-ups, and finishing and getting to the line.” - Frank Vogel on @AntDavis23https://t.co/kPItE4zqly — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 23, 2020

Lakers vs Knicks: LeBron James, Anthony Davis pull Lakers to victory with J Cole courtside

LeBron James then went about his usual business as the Lakers struggled to gain the upper hand over the Knicks. The Lakers defence, however, rallied towards the end. Anthony Davis finished with a game-high 28 point at Madison Square Garden. LeBron James came one step closer to making history during the game against the Knicks. The three-time NBA champion entered into the game 66 points behind Kobe Bryant’s points tally of 33,643. With 21 points against the Knicks, LeBron James is now just 44 points behind Kobe Bryant’s tally.

With the win over the New York Knicks, LeBron James’ Lakers continue their run at the top of the NBA’s Western Conference standings. The Lakers could ill afford a slip up with the Clippers enjoying a run of five consecutive victories. The Knicks, on the other hand, are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference.

