Eminem Lauds Michael Jordan's The Last Dance, Says "It's Cool To Hear Personal Stories"

The Last Dance did extremely well to tie Michael Jordan's legendary NBA career to some of his personal anecdotes. From his relationship with the likes of Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen to some controversial incidents like his issues with gambling, the documentary explored several unheard stories. Eight episodes of the 10-part-docu-series have already been released and so far it has been well received by fans and experts.

Aside from the regular followers of the NBA, celebrities and athletes from other sports have also enjoyed reliving Michael Jordan's career with the Bulls.

Eminem watches The Last Dance

American rapper Eminem seemed to be a big fan of The Last Dance which he discussed during with fellow rapper Lil Wayne during a radio show. Joining as guest on Lil Wayne's radio show, Eminem praised Michael Jordan's documentary for giving all fans a deeper look into his playing career, which stretched way beyond his exploits on the court. The Grammy-winning rapper admitted he barely knew much of Michael Jordan's career beyond the court and was glad to see the documentary exploring his career in-depth.

"It's incredible, there's so much s**t that I didn't even know too, Eminem said. "I don't remember anything in particular as far as aside from the playing, it's cool to hear the personal stories and all that too. But man, him on the court and how he was able to switch his shot in mid-air and just do like... I've never seen that before and it just takes you right back to that time."

A Detroit native, Eminem is known to be long time supporter of Detroit Pistons. Back in 2017, Eminem surprised the Pistons fans when he arrived at the Little Caesars Arena during Detroit Pistons' home debut. Eminem wore a blue Pistons shirt with his trademark hoodie and even performed a verse from his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself.

He then moved to a courtside seat alongside manager Paul Rosenberg and producer Denaun Porter to watch the Pistons facing the Charlotte Hornets. Pistons are also known to be using Eminem's tracks during NBA games from time to time.

Blake Griffin is introduced in the Pistons’ starting line up. Their playoff intros are set to Eminem’s ‘Til I collapse. Down 0-2, the lyrics are very fitting. “Get that motivation to not give up and not be a quitter, no matter how bad you want to just fall flat on your face...” pic.twitter.com/c7okwEyhcc — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 21, 2019

