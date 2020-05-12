Michael Jordan Laughing At LeBron James' G.O.A.T Claim Breaks The Internet

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance received a lot of rave reviews from NBA stars, fans and experts alike. Eight episodes of the 10-part docu-series have already been aired and gave fans an opportunity to relive Jordan's illustrious time with the Bulls. In the documentary, we also saw Michael Jordan opening up on some of the controversial moments from his career, be it his problems with gambling, on-court fights or his abrupt retirement in 1993.

While The Last Dance mostly touched upon several serious topics, there were a few moments where the camera captured Michael Jordan's candid reactions to some funny moments in his career. Fans have already been graced with a Michael Jordan meme which perfectly highlighted Jordan's reaction to some daily mundane activities.

Michael Jordan laughing at LeBron James: MJ meme breaks the internet again

With the Michael Jordan meme storming the internet, one fan has created a mashup video which combined a 'Michael Jordan laughing' footage from the documentary to a video of LeBron James claiming he is the greatest of all time. The resulting video is one hilarious short meme and fans on social media are loving it.

Michael Jordan laughing at LeBron James; watch

They combined the clip of Lebron saying he’s the GOAT with the Jordan laughing clip. The internet wins LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/FwMZLSMvZh — Shane (@ShaneSh121) May 11, 2020

Michael Jordan meme: 'Michael Jordan laughing at LeBron James' video decoded

LeBron James claimed to the greatest player of all time after he helped Cleveland Cavaliers beat Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. Now playing for the Lakers, LeBron James produced one of the finest performances of his career in Game 7 of the finals. LeBron finished the game 27 points as the Cavaliers won 93-89. LeBron ended Cavaliers' wait for an NBA title and went on to claim he is the G.O.A.T.

Meanwhile, the Michael Jordan laughing video is from the latest episode of the documentary where the NBA legend reacted while watching former Seattle Supersonics star Gary Payton claiming he kept Jordan silent in Game 4 of the 1996 NBA Finals. So in fairness, it was actually a scene where Michael Jordan laughs at Gary Payton. However, the Michael Jordan meme is already viral on social media, just like the previous one from the initial episodes of The Last Dance.

Gary Payton vs Michael Jordan: Michael Jordan laughs at Gary Payton

Gary Payton: I wore down Michael Jordan



Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/SX9fLY6ZZT — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) May 11, 2020

Michael Jordan meme: Social media reactions

Horace Grant saying he’s hungry after having 6 points and 7 boards... pic.twitter.com/XzZr7MAYBp — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) May 11, 2020

And when she messages you out of the blue to ask if you are too pic.twitter.com/lJYTAdd3Fd — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) May 11, 2020

Steph Curry's Warriors were better than the Bulls#thelastdance pic.twitter.com/9jjJCqNpjt — FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 11, 2020

We'll definitely see the NFL start on time in September! pic.twitter.com/8ecsRJXgWy — Ken Fang (@fangsbites) May 11, 2020

