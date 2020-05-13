Eminem Recalls Telling Michael Jordan He’d 'dunk On Him' In Detroit

A few years ago, Eminem and NBA legend Michael Jordan were discussing a potential sneaker collaboration with Air Jordan. Eminem recently appeared on Sway on Shade 45, where he revealed the details of his business call with Jordan along with his COVID-19 quarantine experience and donating for DJs. After the interview, fans wondered 'Can Eminem dunk on Michael Jordan?' after boasting about the same.

Eminem trash-talk Michael Jordan: Did Eminem dunk on Michael Jordan?

Can Eminem dunk on Michael Jordan?

While on the radio show, Eminem recalled how he almost lost a potential business opportunity after he told Jordan he could dunk on him in Detroit. According to Eminem, the call was going good till he asked Jordan when he would come to Detroit so he could dunk on him. Eminem knew it was a joke in his head, as it was 'ridiculous;'' that he thought he could dunk on the Bulls legend.

It was, as per Eminem, one of those things that sounded funnier in one's head. He added that the embarrassment did not go away after they ended their call. He revealed that he kept wondering if Jordan knew he was joking, as Jordan is extremely competitive. Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, added that Eminem was 'kind of mortified' after saying that to Michael Jordan as he thought he 'blew it'.

Since Eminem has grown up in Detroit, the rapper has been synonymous with the city throughout his career. Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, however, had Detroit Pistons as rivals during the late 80s. The Pistons prevented the Bulls from winning the title for three years straight, using what the called the 'Jordan rules' to defend the six-time NBA champion.

Despite Eminem being mortified about his comment, the two ended up collaborating together in 2017. However, The Last Dance revealed that Jordan still hates the Pistons as they made their rivalry 'personal'. While talking about The Last Dance, Eminem revealed that he was 'blown away' by Jordan's work ethic and competitive spirit.

