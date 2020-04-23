Eminem Helps Healthcare Workers In Detroit With His Iconic 'Mom's Spaghetti'

Coronavirus has affected a number of industrial, commercial and other working sectors of the society. Various governments have been taking initiatives to make sure to help the people in need. A number of famous celebrities have also taken a step towards helping the people and their families that have been affected by the pandemic. In the same context, Detroit-based rapper Eminem has also shown his love for his hometown by donating food to the Detroit Medical Cente. Read more to know about Eminem's initiative.

Eminem donates food for health workers of Detroit

The frontline health care workers in Detroit managed to get some of Eminem’s famous 'Mom's Spaghetti' which was made famous by his track, Lose Yourself. The Detroit Medical Cente took to their social media accounts to thank the Rap God for his caring efforts. The staff at the Henry Ford Hospital also shared a picture on their Instagram showing small tubs of spaghetti and tomato sauce. The tubs of food were labelled with Eminem’s Shady Records logo also mentioned, “Thank you, frontline caregivers”. They captioned the picture with, “Our #HealthcareHeroes “lost themselves” in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!”

The people at Detroit Medical Center also shared a picture on the social media on stating that they too had gotten free supplies of the pasta dish. They captioned the post with, “Thank you Union Joints for the generous donation of meals to support our staff. They served one of their specialities, also a favourite of Eminem, titled “Mom’s Spaghetti.” We offer our heartfelt thanks and are grateful for the support”.

Thank you Union Joints for the generous donation of meals to support our staff. They served one of their specialties, also a favorite of Eminem, titled “Mom’s Spaghetti.” We offer our heartfelt thanks and are grateful for the support. #DetroitStrong #ACommunityBuiltOnCare pic.twitter.com/17041kJAb4 — Detroit Medical Ctr (@DMC_Heals) April 21, 2020

