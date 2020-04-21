Eminem Shares A Picture Of His Sobriety Coin To Celebrate 12 Years Milestone

Eminem managed to make it to the headlines, and this time, it is not because of his music. The Detroit-based rapper recently took to his social media account to share that he has successfully completed 12 years of sobriety. Eminem has been open about his past and how he managed to overcome his addiction problem. Eminem started his battle with drug abuse after getting addicted to prescription pills, Vicodin, Valium, and Ambien. Eminem has publicly revealed that he had once also almost overdosed on methadone. Soon, the "Rap God", as his fans refer to him, reportedly soon realised that he is going to hit rock bottom if his addiction was not dealt with. Read more to know about Eminem's journey to sobriety.

Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid. pic.twitter.com/g5Ww2gKoqF — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 21, 2020

Eminem celebrates 12 years of sobriety

Eminem took to his Twitter account to share a picture of his a photo of his sobriety coin. The coin indicated that the Beautiful rapper is celebrating his 12 of Sobriety. The coin is also framed by AA’s three legacies, “recovery,” “unity” and “service.” He captioned the picture with “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid”. He also managed to overcome his addiction by replacing the drugs with running. Eminem has said to media portals in the past that running has always helped him to stay healthy and considers it as a viable replacement for the drugs.

Eminem's latest music

On the professional end, Eminem recently released his album, Music To Be Murdered By. Eminem’s latest album has certainly lived up to the Detroit-based rapper’s record by giving his 10th consecutive chart-topping album. From the album, Godzilla has an outshined the other tracks in fans' eyes by making it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. This is the first time Eminem and Juice WRLD have come together for a track.

