Giannis Antetokounmpo And Enes Kanter Keen On Fighting Each Other In WWE

Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo have always been vocal about their love for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Back in 2010, Kanter had entered as The Undertaker at Big Blue Madness when he was a part of the Kentucky Wildcats. In a 2018 interview, Kanter had mentioned about his desire to be a part of WrestleMania in the future, provided his schedule allowed it. Giannis too recently attended a WWE Monday Night RAW show with his family. The reigning NBA MVP has also revealed that meeting 16-time WWE Champion John Cena would be a dream come true for him.

NBA 2019-20: Enes Kanter and Giannis Antetokounmpo to join WWE?

In an interview after the Celtics' morning training, Kanter spoke about him and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the WWE ring together. Enes Kanter revealed that he would like to face Giannis as an opponent instead of being on the same tag team. Kanter met WWE superstars like Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, Natalya Neidhart, Dana Brooke and The Undertaker when they visited Madison Square Garden (MSG) in 2018. In September 2019, Kanter featured in a RAW Exclusive brawl against WWE's 24/7 R-Truth at MSG. Kanter won the match by pinning The Truth in the middle of the ring. Giannis, on the other hand, has been fighting with his Bucks teammates Robin Lopez and Wesley Matthews in a WWE-style pre-game warm-up. In one video, Giannis used the 'People's Elbow' to pin his opponent. The tweet was later retweeted by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Giannis Anteotkounmpo is averaging at 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists this NBA season. He has also led the Bucks to a 31-5 win-loss record, the current best in the league. Enes Kanter, on the other hand, is averaging at 8.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Celtics. The Celtics are at a 23-8 record in the Eastern Conference, occupying the second rank in the standings.

