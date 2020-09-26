LeBron James' Instagram Story Makes Fans Compare His Laughter Style To Kawhi Leonard's

While LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is known for his defensive gameplay, he is also known for his trademark awkward laugh. Leonard himself has made fun of his laughter style, even during his championship parade with the Toronto Raptors. Fans have made countless memes on Leonard's laugh, even comparing it to a robot. Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a video on Instagram, which features his own unique Kawhi Leonard-style laugh.

LeBron James Instagram story video has fan compare his laugh to the iconic Kawhi Leonard laugh

LeBron’s laugh is up there with Kawhi’s after seeing this clip. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9o8CbGxuX5 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 25, 2020

In the video which is approximately 30 minutes long, James is laughing for the entire time. The 35-year-old NBA icon is at the Lakers training room or gym at the NBA bubble, unable to control his laughter. During the entire video, which is filmed by someone else, James' tells the people around it to "stop it" possibly because he was unable to stop laughing.

Fans react with LeBron James-Kawhi Leonard memes

When people turn the camera around to see themselves laugh... pic.twitter.com/JheRwKxO5L — ♉️J.RICKS♉️ (@JayRicks) September 25, 2020

Mans switched gears like three times mid laugh — PharmaDaddy (@Dr_Ezekwesili) September 26, 2020

Damn that sound like my dawg tarek laugh lol — Marcus j (@Varsitybound04) September 26, 2020

Nah it’s the Kawhi laugh then everything else — 😆😆😆 Sensastional (@DrRCD) September 26, 2020

This is not the first time James' laugh has been compared to Leonard's. In a March Instagram live shortly after the 2019-20 season went on hiatus, fans noticed the close resemblance of James' laugh to Leonard's. James was playing cards with his family members during the live recording, where someone off-camera made fun of his laugh. James then looked at the camera before saying 'Kids hatin on me!' as he took a sip of his wine. After the live, fans immediately took to Twitter to react to James' laugh.

While the Clippers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in a 3-4 series, the LA Lakers are one game away from securing their place in the 2019-20 NBA Finals. While this is the Lakers' first playoff appearance in six seasons, this will be their first NBA Final since the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers in 2010. James, along with Anthony Davis, is dominating this postseason with 25.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

(Image credits: NBA stats, LA Clippers Twitter)