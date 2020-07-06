LeBron James Says He's 'war Ready', Posts Gym Picture On IG With #RevengeSeasonContinues

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for their NBA season to resume on July 30 with their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Last week, the team started sharing workout photos of the team on social media, including some individual photos of James working out. Before the NBA 2019-20 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, the Lakers were leading the Western Conference with a 49-14 win-loss record.

NBA restart schedule: LeBron James Instagram post declares war ahead of NBA restart in Orlando

On Sunday (Monday IST), LeBron James shared a photo of himself working out with a caption which said he was 'war-ready' as their 'revenge season' was going to continue soon. James stood holding a basketball as his face is covered in a purple mask as a precaution against COVID-19. The three-time NBA champion was averaging 25.7 points, career-high 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game before the season was suspended and is in contention for being crowned NBA MVP along with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lakers share workout pics ahead of NBA restart at Walt Disney World

While there were multiple concerns raised by NBA players like Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard about the NBA restart due to COVID-19 safety concerns and the ongoing protests in the country, James was supporting the return to the court so he could win his fourth NBA title. The Lakers will resume their season against the Clippers, who have defeated them in all three regular-season matchups this season.

However, if James and the Lakers defeat the Clippers (who are currently ranked second in the Western Conference), they will secure a top-seed spot and will be 6.5 games ahead of the Clippers on the table. Reports also added that Anthony Davis and LeBron James might be rested for one or two games before the traditional playoff series begin on August 17. As per some reports, the team could also treat the eight seeding games as a pre-season to prepare for the playoffs.

Lakers' schedule for the NBA restart

