LeBron James Makes Fun Of His Own Kawhi Leonard-style Laugh On Instagram Live Session

LeBron James was recently live on Instagram to interact with his fans and answer some of their questions. LeBron James spent the whole live session reading comments while playing cards with his family. As it was the Lakers star's first Instagram live session, he discussed about many issues such as missing basketball and Drake's new album.

LeBron James Instagram live: LeBron James' family makes fun of his Kawhi Leonard laugh

LeBron James Instagram live: LeBron James asks his son to not make fun of his Kawhi Leonard laugh

While playing cards with his family, a family member made fun of LeBron James' laugh, which closely resembles the Kawhi Leonard laugh that is awkward and high-pitched. They imitated LeBron James and his laugh, which he asked them to stop. He then looked at the camera before saying 'kids hatin on me' as he took a sip of wine. After the live session, people took to Twitter to compare his laugh to the Kawhi Leonard laugh.

LeBron James Instagram live

Throughout the live, LeBron James played with his dog, cards with his wife, made fun of Zhuri and Bryce as they danced and joked around with Bronny. When asked about the NBA suspension, James admitted to missing the game. However, he is glad he is able to spend ample time with his family.

NBA coronavirus update

The NBA was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The league cancelled the OKC vs Jazz game for the night right before the tip-off, but let other teams continue their schedule. A day later, Donovan Mithcell and Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood also tested positive. This week, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart and two Lakers players have all tested positive for the virus. As CDC has advised against any gathering of more than 50 people for two months, the NBA might come back only in June.

