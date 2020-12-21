Fantasy Basketball 2020: James Harden Leads, Seth Curry Could Be A Hot Sleeper Pick

Quick links:
To survive and succeed in the H2H (head-to-head) categories in fantasy basketball drafts, one needs to know the quality ranks, percentages, and how to rack up points. One is each stat category, which deals with points, three-points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, free-throw and field goal percentages along with turnovers. Points are won according to how well one fares against the opponent, and by the end, the player will have a record which shows the performance.
The H2H: Most categories are similar to each category format, yet different. Each week, the totals are collected in every category for one player and the opponent. However, in the end, the team which wins in most categories is victorious. It can be a 1-0-0 win, 0-1-0 loss, or a tie.
While Steph Curry stands high on the rankings, his brother Seth Curry could be an important pick – averaging 12.4 points with the Dallas Mavericks. As he offers good three-pointer and percentages, he might be a good pick at the draft's end. Nerlens Noel is also a good pick, averaging 7.4 points per game last season. James Harden, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic occupy top spots thanks to their exceptional stats throughout the 2019-20 season.
8. Stephen Curry— NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) December 20, 2020
2019-20 stats:
20.8 PPG
5.2 RPG
6.6 APG
1 SPG
37.9 FPPG pic.twitter.com/ZaqnqWeoOY
11. LeBron James— NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) December 19, 2020
2019-20 stats:
25.3 PPG
49.3 FG%
7.8 RPG
10.2 APG
1.2 SPG
51.3 FPPG pic.twitter.com/lrgUyS5lrZ