Fantasy Basketball 2020: James Harden Leads, Seth Curry Could Be A Hot Sleeper Pick

To survive and succeed in the H2H (head-to-head) categories in fantasy basketball drafts, one needs to know the quality ranks, percentages, and how to rack up points. One is each stat category, which deals with points, three-points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, free-throw and field goal percentages along with turnovers. Points are won according to how well one fares against the opponent, and by the end, the player will have a record which shows the performance.

The H2H: Most categories are similar to each category format, yet different. Each week, the totals are collected in every category for one player and the opponent. However, in the end, the team which wins in most categories is victorious. It can be a 1-0-0 win, 0-1-0 loss, or a tie.

Who are the best NBA fantasy players? NBA fantasy draft rankings

James Harden – Houston Rockets Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota Timberwolves Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers Damian Lillard – Portland Trail Blazers Trae Young – Atlanta Hawks Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics Bradley Beal – Washington Wizards Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets Kawhi Leonard – Los Angeles Clippers Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat Donovan Mitchell – Utah Jazz Bam Adebayo – Miami Heat Ben Simmons – Philadelphia 76ers

While Steph Curry stands high on the rankings, his brother Seth Curry could be an important pick – averaging 12.4 points with the Dallas Mavericks. As he offers good three-pointer and percentages, he might be a good pick at the draft's end. Nerlens Noel is also a good pick, averaging 7.4 points per game last season. James Harden, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic occupy top spots thanks to their exceptional stats throughout the 2019-20 season.

8. Stephen Curry



2019-20 stats:



20.8 PPG

5.2 RPG

6.6 APG

1 SPG

37.9 FPPG pic.twitter.com/ZaqnqWeoOY — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) December 20, 2020

NBA fantasy sleepers for Fantasy Basketball 2020

Seth Curry – Philadelphia 76ers

PJ Washington – Charlotte Hornets

Nerlens Noel – New York Knicks

Darius Bazley – Oklahoma City Thunder

Aaron Gordon – Orlando Magic

11. LeBron James



2019-20 stats:



25.3 PPG

49.3 FG%

7.8 RPG

10.2 APG

1.2 SPG

51.3 FPPG pic.twitter.com/lrgUyS5lrZ — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) December 19, 2020

