Fantasy Basketball 2020: James Harden Leads, Seth Curry Could Be A Hot Sleeper Pick

Fantasy Basketball 2020: James Harden is currently leading the rankings, while Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry could be one of the popular sleeper picks.

To survive and succeed in the H2H (head-to-head) categories in fantasy basketball drafts, one needs to know the quality ranks, percentages, and how to rack up points. One is each stat category, which deals with points, three-points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, free-throw and field goal percentages along with turnovers. Points are won according to how well one fares against the opponent, and by the end, the player will have a record which shows the performance. 

The H2H: Most categories are similar to each category format, yet different. Each week, the totals are collected in every category for one player and the opponent. However, in the end, the team which wins in most categories is victorious. It can be a 1-0-0 win, 0-1-0 loss, or a tie. 

Who are the best NBA fantasy players? NBA fantasy draft rankings

  1. James Harden – Houston Rockets
  2. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
  3. Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota Timberwolves
  4. Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks
  5. Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors
  6. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
  7. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets
  8. LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers
  9. Damian Lillard – Portland Trail Blazers
  10. Trae Young – Atlanta Hawks
  11. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
  12. Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics
  13. Bradley Beal – Washington Wizards
  14. Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets
  15. Kawhi Leonard – Los Angeles Clippers
  16. Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns
  17. Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat 
  18. Donovan Mitchell – Utah Jazz
  19. Bam Adebayo – Miami Heat
  20. Ben Simmons – Philadelphia 76ers

While Steph Curry stands high on the rankings, his brother Seth Curry could be an important pick – averaging 12.4 points with the Dallas Mavericks. As he offers good three-pointer and percentages, he might be a good pick at the draft's end. Nerlens Noel is also a good pick, averaging 7.4 points per game last season. James Harden, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic occupy top spots thanks to their exceptional stats throughout the 2019-20 season. 

NBA fantasy sleepers for Fantasy Basketball 2020

  • Seth Curry – Philadelphia 76ers
  • PJ Washington – Charlotte Hornets
  • Nerlens Noel – New York Knicks
  • Darius Bazley – Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Aaron Gordon – Orlando Magic

