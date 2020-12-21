Last Updated:

NBA Fans On Twitter Call Out LeBron James For Unsafe Play On Mikal Bridges

After the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns pre-season encounter, fans called out LeBron James for his apparent foul play against Mikal Bridges.

LeBron James' and Mikal Bridges' on-court play seems to have caused a stir online. In what seems like a rough play from the Los Angeles Lakers star, the Phoenix Suns forward lands awkwardly after a layup. Fans seemed torn over the incident online, as some rushed to James' defence, while many called him out for the rough move. 

LeBron James' play causes Mikal Bridges to land awkwardly 

During the first quarter, Bridges went for a layup. He sneaked past James, attempting to score via the rim's second side. However, fans saw that James extended his elbow, causing the 24-year-old to fall on the court. While fans defended James, this play comes a day after James fouled Bridges while he was attempting a corner three. 

"I'm sick of the refs always giving LeBron and the Lakers a pass," one fan wrote, ranting about the referees being scared of James. Another fan wrote, "That was a DIRTY & DISGUSTING play by the Lakers’ player". However, fans also chose to defend the four-time NBA champion, stating how he does not need to hurt young players in a pre-season game to assert his dominance. 

NBA fans unhappy with the LeBron James and Mikal Bridges play this weekend

Mikal Bridges stats

Bridges, drafted in 2018, averaged 9.1 points last season. He shot an impressive 51% from the field, scoring 4 rebounds per game. After the game, fans seemed concerned for the Suns' star, who eventually returned to the court. 

