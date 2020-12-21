NBA Fans On Twitter Call Out LeBron James For Unsafe Play On Mikal Bridges

LeBron James' and Mikal Bridges' on-court play seems to have caused a stir online. In what seems like a rough play from the Los Angeles Lakers star, the Phoenix Suns forward lands awkwardly after a layup. Fans seemed torn over the incident online, as some rushed to James' defence, while many called him out for the rough move.

LeBron James' play causes Mikal Bridges to land awkwardly

Mikal fell down awkwardly and was slow to get up. pic.twitter.com/MUdgbFeXfV — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) December 19, 2020

During the first quarter, Bridges went for a layup. He sneaked past James, attempting to score via the rim's second side. However, fans saw that James extended his elbow, causing the 24-year-old to fall on the court. While fans defended James, this play comes a day after James fouled Bridges while he was attempting a corner three.

"I'm sick of the refs always giving LeBron and the Lakers a pass," one fan wrote, ranting about the referees being scared of James. Another fan wrote, "That was a DIRTY & DISGUSTING play by the Lakers’ player". However, fans also chose to defend the four-time NBA champion, stating how he does not need to hurt young players in a pre-season game to assert his dominance.

NBA fans unhappy with the LeBron James and Mikal Bridges play this weekend

Dude legs clipped lebron. Momentum carried him the rest of the way — Adam Keller (@codename_adam) December 20, 2020

That was a DIRTY & DISGUSTING play by the Lakers’ player! — Michael Miller (@mike42586) December 19, 2020

They wont suspend Lebron. They only suspend his opponents. Especially in the middle of a playoff/Finals series. — WOKE (@Being_wokes) December 20, 2020

y'all must be blind? look at Mikal's left leg when he comes down, it gets caught on Lebron's as Lebron is backing up to take the ball out. Bron may be getting older but he's not pushing the younger, talented guys out of the air for a damn preseason game. — CoochieColonizer🤎 (@HunchoJay13) December 20, 2020

I'm sick of the refs always giving lebron and the lakers a pass. Are the refs afraid of him/them or is it just easier to screw a young team like the SUNS? I'm sick of this bullshit. Somebody's gonna get hurt if the refs don't start calling these fouls on him. — Dr. AZWildKat Fan (@WildKathyAZ) December 19, 2020

Mikal Bridges stats

Bridges, drafted in 2018, averaged 9.1 points last season. He shot an impressive 51% from the field, scoring 4 rebounds per game. After the game, fans seemed concerned for the Suns' star, who eventually returned to the court.

(Image credits: Mikal Bridges Instagram, AP)