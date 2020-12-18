NBA Launches Investigation Into Kawhi Leonard's Trade To Clippers For The SECOND Time

The NBA have launched an investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers' acquisition of Kawhi Leonard. The four-time NBA All-Star, who won the NBA Finals MVP with the Toronto Raptors signed for the Clippers for a reported $103 million three-year contract, which includes an opt-out clause in 2021. Now a man named Johnny Wilkes has filed suit against Jerry West, who plays an executive role with the Clippers, alleging he was supposed to be paid $2.5 million for helping push Leonard toward the franchise.

Clippers Investigation: NBA investigating Clippers over Kawhi Leonard trade

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Johnny Wilkes claimed that he 'went to work immediately' after Clippers expressed their interest in signing Kawhi Leonard who was the top pick of the free-agent class last summer. Wilkes claims in the lawsuit that he began convincing Kawhi and the player's uncle that the Clippers were the right team for him after he had just left the Toronto Raptors. Wilkes subsequently relayed that the Clippers needed to get Paul George on board in order to get Leonard, following which he helped them connect with the former Raptors' star's uncle.

Source: The NBA has launched an investigation into the Jerry West/Clippers allegations surrounding the Kawhi Leonard acquisition that were detailed in a TMZ report earlier this week. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) December 17, 2020

Wilkes also claimed that he gave West a specific gameplan for how the Clippers should pitch Kawhi during an important meeting with West, Leonard, Doc Rivers and others in July 2019. Jerry West meanwhile has denied all claims and reveals that he is unaware of any lawsuit filed against him. The Clippers have also denied any wrongdoing in an official statement. Leonard put pen to paper on a three-year deal worth $103.1 million, which he can opt out of after this season.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the NBA will be investigating the Clippers on their acquisition of Kawhi Leonard. This is the second time that the deal is being investigated with Amick earlier reporting that in December 2019 the league conducted a formal investigation against the Clippers after complaints surfaced that Kawhi's uncle Dennis Robertson had asked for improper benefits during the free agency process. If found guilty, the Clippers could face a heavier punishment than what Minnesota Timberwolves received considering commissioner Adam Silver has emphasized the importance of following the anti-tampering statutes. The Timberwolves were stripped of five first-round picks in 2000 after the circumvented league rules to sign Joe Smith.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)