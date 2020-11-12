MOS Vs VGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

CSKA Moscow will lock horns with TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST on Thursday, November 12, at the CSKA Universal Sports Hall in Moscow. Here is our MOS vs VGB Dream11 prediction, MOS vs VGB Dream11 team and top picks.

MOS vs VGB Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Baskonia occupy the 3rd place in the Liga ACB standings, however, they are 12th in the EuroLeague having won two and lost three of their five games heading into this contest. On the other hand, CSKA Moscow are seventh in the table having won four and lost three of their seven games. While it may be early days in the EuroLeague, a win here will mean the victor ends up in a comfortable position in the standings come the end of the week.

The game between CSKA Moscow vs Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia will not be broadcast by any network in India but viewers can catch the live streaming action on the FanCode app

MOS vs VGB Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

CSKA Moscow predicted starting lineup

Mike James, Will Clyburn, Darrun Hilliard, Joel Bolomboy, Tornike Shengelia

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia predicted starting lineup

Tonye Jekiri, Pierria Henry, Zoran Dragic, Luca Vildoza, Achille Polonara

MOS vs VGB live: Players to watch out for

CSKA Moscow (MOS) – Key Players

Will Clyburn (SF)

Darrun Hilliard (SG)

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia (VGB) – Key Players

Luca Vildoza (PG)

Achille Polonara (PF)

MOS vs VGB Dream11 team

Point Guard: Mike James (star player), Zoran Dragic, Luca Vildoza

Shooting Guard: Will Clyburn

Small Forward: Darrun Hilliard

Power Forward: Achille Polonara, Tornike Shengelia

Centre: Joel Bolomboy

MOS vs VGB Dream11 prediction

According to our MOS vs VGB Dream11 match prediction, CSKA Moscow will win the game.

Note: The MOS vs VGB Dream11 prediction and MOS vs VGB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MOS vs VGB Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: CSKA Moscow Twitter