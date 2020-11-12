MOS Vs VGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

Quick links:
CSKA Moscow will lock horns with TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST on Thursday, November 12, at the CSKA Universal Sports Hall in Moscow. Here is our MOS vs VGB Dream11 prediction, MOS vs VGB Dream11 team and top picks.
Baskonia occupy the 3rd place in the Liga ACB standings, however, they are 12th in the EuroLeague having won two and lost three of their five games heading into this contest. On the other hand, CSKA Moscow are seventh in the table having won four and lost three of their seven games. While it may be early days in the EuroLeague, a win here will mean the victor ends up in a comfortable position in the standings come the end of the week.
The game between CSKA Moscow vs Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia will not be broadcast by any network in India but viewers can catch the live streaming action on the FanCode app
День игры! В «Мегаспорте» наша команда примет @Baskonia.— CSKA Moscow (@cskabasket) November 12, 2020
🏀 #ЦСКАБаскония
🏟 «Мегаспорт»
⌚ 20:00 (мск)
📺 Матч! Страна, Euroleague TV
🎟 Билеты: https://t.co/D3lkiGaZov pic.twitter.com/tlgmAmT48R
CSKA Moscow predicted starting lineup
Mike James, Will Clyburn, Darrun Hilliard, Joel Bolomboy, Tornike Shengelia
Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia predicted starting lineup
Tonye Jekiri, Pierria Henry, Zoran Dragic, Luca Vildoza, Achille Polonara
CSKA Moscow (MOS) – Key Players
Will Clyburn (SF)
Darrun Hilliard (SG)
Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia (VGB) – Key Players
Luca Vildoza (PG)
Achille Polonara (PF)
Point Guard: Mike James (star player), Zoran Dragic, Luca Vildoza
Shooting Guard: Will Clyburn
Small Forward: Darrun Hilliard
Power Forward: Achille Polonara, Tornike Shengelia
Centre: Joel Bolomboy
According to our MOS vs VGB Dream11 match prediction, CSKA Moscow will win the game.
