Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: LA Fire Department Release 911 Calls Made During Disaster

Several 911 calls were made to Kobe Bryant’s helicopter after it crashed and killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people travelling with them. On Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department released an audio clip that recorded one of the 911 calls. Kobe Bryant and Gianna were headed to one of her basketball games in Thousand Oaks.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Los Angeles Fire Department release 911 calls made during the disaster

One caller called the Los Angeles Fire Department around 9:45 AM on January 26 (PST) and reported Kobe Bryant’s helicopter going down above him. The witness was walking on a trail when he spotted the helicopter and mistook it for a plane. He informed the authorities of hearing a plane in the clouds, though they could see it. A loud ‘boom’ was heard before dead silence. After the noise, the flames were seen through the fog. Another caller, who was at a supermarket a quarter of a mile away, reported the helicopter crashing and then catching fire.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Maroon 5's Adam Levine gets teary-eyed during his tribute performance for Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Pictures taken show low visibility due to bad weather

I try and video /photograph all the weird stuff happening above my house in Glendale,CA. Unfortunately this morning I didn’t realize I was filming the helicopter Kobe Bryant, his daughter and others were in 31 minutes before they crashed . RIP pic.twitter.com/8zdiplvEbv — THEIR ONLY DREAMS (@theironlydreams) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: National Transport Safety Board search the site

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: All victims remains recovered and released to families

According to Los Angeles County coroner’s office, all remains were released to the families as of Monday. Previously, Kobe Bryant's body along with three others (Ara Zobayan, John Altobelli and Sarah Chester) were identified. The National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) examined the bodies before releasing them.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa Bryant shares touching illustration of daughter Gianna in Lakers jersey

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Communication with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) before the crash

According to ESPN, the pilot contacted ATC before the crash, informing that the helicopter had begun ascension. ATC, however, told the pilot that they were too low for flight following and hence could not be picked up by the radar. Recent reports confirm that the pilot had received permission to fly below the usual level due to bad weather conditions. After the communication ended, no distress call was received. The helicopter had been cleared for flight and took off from the John Wayne airport at 9:06 AM on Sunday. They flew from Boyle Heights and circled Glendale before reaching the crash destination.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Fans continue to sign Gianna Byant jersey retirement petition

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Investigation to find out the exact cause of crash

According to reports, the NTSB will be assigning a Go Team to find the actual cause for the crash. A report including the highlight findings should be released in 10 days. A detailed investigation about the pilot's history, chopper maintenance and records of the owner and operator will be conducted. Reports claim that an official statement about the crash might be released after a year.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa Bryant shares touching illustration of daughter Gianna in Lakers jersey