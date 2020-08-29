First Kobe Bryant, Now Chadwick Boseman: Twitter Mourns Loss Of Two Superstars In 2020

After the news for Chadwick Boseman's death was confirmed, it took under minutes for "#2020worstyear" to trend on social media. Within the span of months, the world lost two 'black' kings – Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman. Boseman rose to global fame with his role as Marvel's Black Panther, while Bryant earned the named "Black Mamba" over the span of his 20-year-long NBA career.

The world blames 2020 for loss of two superstars – Chadwick Boseman and Kobe Bryant

2020 has been wild 🤯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Mjj7yvHNOG — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 29, 2020

Boseman's representatives announced his death through his official Twitter account. The actor, 43, was battling colon cancer for four years and was with his wife and family at his house in Los Angeles. Till now, the news of his ailment was kept private. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you so many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement read. His colleagues and fans from all around the world flooded Twitter with messages dedicated to the actor, but couldn't help and point out how much a single year has taken from everyone.

chadwick boseman and kobe bryant. two men with hearts made of gold. they inspired many people and put smiles on many faces. the world has lost two precious souls but heaven has gained two angels. heroes come and go but legends are forever. rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/dQDIQGwKvq — 𖧵 lavine ⁷ (@GUCCITAEWON) August 29, 2020

Two legends gone way before their time. 2020 is officially the worst.



Rest in Power, Chadwick Boseman & Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/62SFd9ZUYt — TPS (@TotalProSports) August 29, 2020

PLEASE do not draw Kobe welcoming Chadwick Boseman to heaven. I am begging y’all — Dev (@devbs_) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman shares Kobe Bryant anecdote after meeting at the 2018 Oscars

Chadwick reflecting on Kobe and the conversation they had that made him respect Kobe’s mind. pic.twitter.com/6tt2AXzWmu — Brian (@_ValTown_) August 29, 2020

Over the years, Boseman solidified his relationship with the sports world. Before starring as King T'Challa, Boseman portrayed Jackie Robinson – the first African-American to play in the MLB. A year later, he played the role of a potential Cleveland Browns prospect in the NFL for the movie Draft Day. This February, at NBA's All-Star Weekend, meant to honour Kobe Bryant and his legacy, Boseman judged the much talked about Dunk Contest with NBA and WNBA stars.

First Kobe, then we lost Pop smoke, then Naya Rivera and now now Chadwick Boseman.... man just throw 2020 away for real smh, this year ain’t it #ripchadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/HlRZyM2wRt — sofia. (@ultsjenfave) August 29, 2020

Kobe Bryant, 41, passed away on January 26 after a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant was travelling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others to a basketball game in Thousand Oaks. The helicopter crashed due to adverse weather conditions, killing everyone on impact.

Boseman's death immediately made people think of the Black Mamba. This included tweets from NFL's Michael Thomas and New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, who shared a photo of both icons at the Oscars. "RIP Black Kings," Stroman wrote. Tweets even remembered other famous deaths in 2020, which include Pop Smoke and Naya Rivera.

Along with remembering other famous 2020 deaths, people highlighted the COVID-19 pandemic, which has only worsened the situation. "First Kobe, then we lost Pop smoke, then Naya Rivera and now now Chadwick Boseman.... man just throw 2020 away for real smh, this year ain’t it," one user wrote.

(Image credits: Michael Thomas Twitter)