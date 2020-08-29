Chadwick Boseman Death: MLB, NFL, NBA Players Mourn The Sudden Death Of Black Panther Star

Chadwick Boseman, 43, passed away after battling colon cancer for four years. Boseman, before rising to fame for his role as the Black Panther, also played MLB icon Jackie Robinson in 42. His death coincided with Jackie Robinson Day, which was postponed to August 28 from April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB, NBA and NFL players mourned the actor's death on social media, joining the world to remember Boseman's illustrious career.

Chadwick Boseman death: Sports world pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman after his untimely passing

After 42 released in 2013, Boseman also went on appear in Draft Day in 2014. He played the role of a potential Cleveland Browns prospect in the NFL. This February, Boseman also judged the controversial NBA Dunk Contest during the All-Star Weekend. His death was announced through a statement on his official Twitter account. Boseman died at his house in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

Russell Wilson, MLB stars react to Boseman's death the day were observing Jackie Robinson day

We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8oU7QpdLSE — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2020

Gotta cherish life. Live out your dreams. You want to do something do it. Time won’t always be on your side!!! https://t.co/vErnQ0uSev — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) August 29, 2020

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come," MLB wrote in their heartfelt statement. Adam Jones, Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker were among MLB stars who reacted on Twitter. Stroman shared a photo of Boseman posing with late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who lost his life in a helicopter crash earlier this year. "RIP Black Kings," wrote the New York Mets pitcher.

NBA players pay their tributes after Chadwick Boseman death

Shit really made me sad man! Dude made Black Panther while fighting that. Smh you just never know what people are going thru! Give people their flowers while they are here!!!!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 29, 2020

Just met you for the first time at all star... never stopped having this smile on your face... 😭😭🙏🏽 https://t.co/aYxDjEJHuV — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 29, 2020

Damn . Rest in paradise. 🙏🏽This year ain’t it https://t.co/cJRXaVEPm8 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 29, 2020

His continued work while battling colon cancer further shows his perseverance and determination. Cookie and I are praying for his wife and family during these difficult times. May he Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 29, 2020

Rest in peace Chad 🙏 https://t.co/OXXGbvkpoc — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 29, 2020

Bradley Beal, Trae Young, CJ McCollum, Jayson Tatum, Klay Thompson, Pau Gasol and Kevin Love are few of the active NBA players who reacted to the devastating news on Twitter. Retired NBA icons like Magic Johnson and Dwyane Wade also mourned the actor on Twitter. "When you think this year can’t get worse R.I.P legend," Jusuf Nurkic wrote in his tweet. Young recounted meeting the actor during the All-Star Weekend, who "never stopped having" a smile on his face. Magic Johnson tweeted a thread, applauding Boseman to continue working while fighting cancer.

NFL players react to Boseman's sudden passing away

Wakanda Forever.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 29, 2020

Life is fascinating , we truly know nothing . You better live it up and Love it up . — Ryan Grant (@RyanGrant25) August 29, 2020

2020 has been wild 🤯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Mjj7yvHNOG — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) August 29, 2020

One time for @chadwickboseman. Such an immensely talented individual with what was seemingly his whole life ahead of him. Gone entirely too soon! Thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones! #RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Y2QW38BA7l — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) August 29, 2020

Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson was among the first NFL stars to react to Boseman's passing. "Wakanda Forever," Wilson wrote, remembering Boseman's role as Marvel's Black Panther. Ryan Grant, Chris Harris Jr, Cameron Jordan and Lance Briggs were others who expressed their shock over Boseman's death. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, like Stroman, shared a photo of Boseman and Bryant together.

(Image credits: AP)