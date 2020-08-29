Last Updated:

Chadwick Boseman Death: From Chance The Rapper To Mark Ruffalo, Stars Express Their Grief

Chadwick Boseman death; Several stars from across different fields pay their tribute and express their grief for the late MCU star. Read ahead to know.

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman has passed away at the age of 43 after years of battling colon cancer. A public announcement was made on Chadwick’s social media account informing the fans about the passing away of the actor. The demise of Chadwick Boseman left Marvel stars and several people across various fields stunned. Prominent personalities have begun to pour in their tributes and condolences for the late actor. Chadwick Boseman was known for his work in Black Panther, 21 Bridges, 42, to name a few. The Marvel family too expressed their deepest condolences on Chadwick Boseman’s demise. The fans of the actor were absolutely shattered by the news and expressed their grief over social media.

Prominent personalities pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman 

Marvel Studios, in a tweet, wrote that the legacy of Chadwick Boseman will live on forever. They also mentioned that they are simply heartbroken by the news of the actor’s demise. Mark Ruffalo, who worked with Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, too expressed his grief. Taking to social media, Mark wrote that Chadwick Boseman was one of the "all time greats". Closing in on the caption Mark wrote, 'Rest in Power, King'.

Besides Chadwick Boseman’s Marvel family, several other stars expressed their grief over the actor passing away. Mark Hamill began his tweet by mentioning that 2020 couldn’t get any worse. He called Chadwick Boseman a gifted man who was now gone too soon. Closing in, Mark Hamill mentioned that the memory of Chadwick Boseman would blaze fiercely from here to eternity. Zachary Levi, who is known for playing the DC superhero Shazam, too expressed his condolences over the passing of Chadwick Boseman. The actor wrote that despite not knowing Chadwick personally, he always felt a warmth in the interactions they shared. He called Chadwick a kind person who was full of depth. Closing in, he too mentioned his thoughts and prayers for the family of Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman tributes

 

Several other stars too spoke about Chadwick Boseman and expressed their condolences. Mariah Carey mentioned in her tweet that she found the news of the actor’s demise to be heartbreaking. She thanked Chadwick Boseman for preserving through his illness and also thanked him for the work he did in cinema. Chance The Rapper too posted a picture with Chadwick Boseman in which he captioned the image, thanking Chadwick for being kind. He too offered his prayers to the family of the now-departed actor.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

 

 

 

