Fred VanVleet Meets Family After Two Months, Kids Run Towards Him In Adorable Video: Watch

Life in the NBA bubble can be tough especially when the players have to spend so much time away from their families. Last month, the NBA released a memo to the players allowing them to invite some guests to bubble, including families and long-time close friends between the first and second round of playoff games. As expected, the meetings were full of heart-warming moments, with many players meeting their loved ones for the first time since entering the Orlando bubble in July.

Raptors vs Celtics: Fred VanVleet kids run towards the NBA star as they meet after months

Fred VanVleet saw his kids for the first time in months on Monday after NBA allowed guests to visit the players before the second-round playoff games. In an adorable video, the Fred VanVleet kids can be seen running towards their father in the hallway. Both the Fred VanVleet kids were delighted to see the Raptors player, who picked them up before giving them a peck on their cheeks.

The adorable video was shot by Fred VanVleet's girlfriend and uploaded on her story before it became viral on social media. Before the Fred VanVleet kids arrived at the Orlando bubble, the Toronto Raptors star told reporters that it would be the first time he saw his girlfriend and kids since Father’s Day on June 20.

Fred VanVleet’s family has arrived at the bubble. Love it. pic.twitter.com/YMGBxbuhir — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 31, 2020

He said that he was excited to meet his family and meeting them was a huge deal for him. Speaking after their Game 1 loss in the Raptors vs Celtics clash, Fred VanVleet further added that it was a good time for everyone to meet their families as they prepare for a comeback on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps, the guests have to go through NBA's stringent health protocols and are required to self-quarantine for a week before testing negative enough number of times.

The defending champions would hope that the reuniting with their families provided a much-needed boost to their side as they look to turn the tide in the Raptors vs Celtics contest. Fred VanVleet was far from his best during the Game 1 of the Raports vs Celtics clash, as the defending champions succumbed to a disappointing 94-112 defeat in the conference semi-finals. Fred VanVleet stats from the include just 11 points, with 3/16 shooting from the field, a disappointing 2/11 from outside the three-point line and 3/4 from the free-throw line.

(Image Courtesy: Shontai Neal Instagram)