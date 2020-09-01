Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Earns Emmy Nomination For Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could be winning an Emmy later this year. The former professional basketballer has been nominated in the Outstanding Narrator category for his narration in the hour-long “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution” documentary. At a time when the NBA is at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s nomination is set to further resonate with voters.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar nominated for “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution”

The hour-long documentary was aired in February on History Channel as part of its Black History Month schedule. Narrated by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution told the story of African-Americans, who played a prominent role in the American Revolution. Several notable figures, such as Peter Salem, Phillis Wheatley, Crispus Attucks and James Armistead Lafayette were talked about in the documentary.

Congrats to The Captain, @kaj33, on his first Emmy nomination. pic.twitter.com/xDdWj0Lp8V — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 31, 2020

In addition to being nominated in the Outstanding Narrator category, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also holds the notable achievement of being the only nominee who is also an executive producer on the project. The former basketballer, who has long been a vocal voice when it comes to anti-racism activism, will compete with four other nominees for the Emmy. Other nominees in the Best Narrator category include Lupita Nyong'o for Serengeti, David Attenborough for Seven Worlds, One Planet, Chiwetel Ejiofor for The Elephant Queen and Angela Bassett for The Imagineering Story.

LA Lakers congratulate Karim Abdul-Jabbar on Emmy nomination

LA Lakers recently took to Twitter to congratulate Karim Abdul-Jabbar for his Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution Emmy nomination. Sharing a picture of the documentary’s poster, LA Lakers congratulated their ‘captain’ on his first Emmy nomination. After LA Lakers’ post, several fans reacted to the nomination as well. A fan tweeted that it is always enjoyable to hear Karim Abdul-Jabbar’s eloquent and graceful voice, while several others praised Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution as well.

Kobe got an Oscar, Cap’s going for an Emmy. Which former players are gonna get the Grammy & Tony to complete the Lakers EGOT? — Alex Gam (@AlexGam2013) August 31, 2020

Always enjoy hearing "The Big Fella"(as Chick called him) speak ! One of the most eloquent and graceful men on the planet. Congrats to one of my role models. 🙏 — BRRRRRichieRich 🍣 (@WinwithRick) August 31, 2020

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stats roundup

During his 20 season stint in the NBA, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar featured for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Stats Muse, his career averages were 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 1,560 regular-season games. Inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1995, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won 6 MVP Awards and was selected to feature in 19 All-Star Games.

How much is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s net worth is $20 million. In addition to his celebrated playing career, the basketballer began acting during his playing days and has featured in several movies and television shows. The 73-year-old has also established himself as a best-selling author.

Disclaimer: The above Kareem Abdul-Jabbar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: LA Lakers Twitter