Kyle Kuzma Reminds Fans Of Chadwick Boseman's Weight Loss Inviting Insensitive Trolls

The world mourned Chadwick Boseman's untimely death on August 28, pouring in tributes for the actor. However, his death shocked fans from around the world, considered the Black Panther never revealed his ailment. As per Chadwick Boseman's representatives, the actor had been suffering from colon cancer for four years. This caused many to recollect his photos from February-April, where he was trolled for looking thinner than usual. Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma was one of many who called out the weight loss critics.

Chadwick Boseman death: Kyle Kuzma calls out people who shamed Chadwick Boseman weight loss

"Never ridicule a pain you have never encountered," read the post Kyle Kuzma shared on Twitter. "People are silently fighting battles you do not know of. If you can't help them, or even pray for them, don't call them names." The post pointed out that how Boseman's weight loss was trolled heavily. Apart from Kyle Kuzma, Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson also shared a screenshot of Boseman's Instagram live from April, which he did to honour Jackie Robinson Day.

Boseman played the role of Robinson – the first African American to play in the MLB – in his film 42 (2013). Boseman, 43, passed away on Jackie Robinson Day, which was postponed to August 28 from April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boseman was recently seen motivating fans during the worsening COVID-19 situation. However, it drew attention for all the wrong reasons, as everyone was commenting on his drastic weight loss, also wondering if the actor might be on drugs. They even referred to the NBA's 2020 All-Star Weekend, saying that Boseman looked thin even then. Boseman was at the All-Star Weekend in Chicago to judge the much-talked-about Slam Dunk contest. Fans defended Boseman's weight on Twitter, calling out everyone who had previously shamed him.

Fans call out people who had criticized Chadwick Boseman weight loss

Social media are filled with beyond toxic individuals who are fueled by hatred and despair....some of the worse people in humanity, truly sickening to witness — Alex Terranova 💯 (@Alexterra03) August 29, 2020

People don't have any empathy anymore. The most liked and shared videos on here are people getting hurt or dying while trying to have fun. No surprise people would clown a cancer patient the same way. — J.D. Drew, J.D. (@JDDREWJD) August 29, 2020

I assumed he was prepping for a role. Nothing else crossed my mind. You never know what people are going through man. — Mister Dantzler. (@MrDantzler) August 31, 2020

Apart from 42 and the Slam Dunk contest, Boseman has also played the role of a potential Cleveland Browns prospect in the NFL for the movie Draft Day. Following his death, NBA, NFL and MLB stars took to social media to remember the actor who brought King T'Challa to life, pointing out that the world lost late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Boseman in the same year. After his Game 5 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, Lakers star Lebron James also commented on Boseman's death. He referred to 2020 as the "sh****est" year, thinking about the countless deaths this year.

(Image credits: Kyle Kuzma, Chadick Boseman Instagram)