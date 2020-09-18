Fred VanVleet's Impending Free Agency A "priority" For Toronto Raptors: Masai Ujiri

After Kawhi Leonard left for the LA Clippers, Fred VanVleet has been a pillar in the Toronto Raptors' success during the 2019-20 season. Save for a few below-average performances, VanVleet has often steered the Raptors to victory with a 17.6 point per game average. However, with the Raptors eliminated from the postseason and VanVleet's free agency looming, numerous trade rumours about the 26-year-old guard have surfaced in recent weeks.

Masai Ujiri says Fred VanVleet free agency is a "big-time priority" for the team

During an end-of-season press conference, Raptors president Masai Ujiri spoke about VanVleet's free agency and his own contract with the team. While Ujiri has only one year left on his contract with the Raptors, he insisted that re-signing VanVleet is a priority for the franchise. VanVleet's two-year $18 million deal with the Raptors will expire this year, making him an unrestricted free agent. Ujiri's contract will come to an end a year after, and he revealed that he and team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment are yet to discuss terms after the Raptors' loss against the Boston Celtics.

Ujiri added that they are still smarting from their loss against the Celtics. The Raptors – who were the defending NBA champions – lost 4-3 to the Celtics in the series. Ujiri stated his priority now is to take care of his leadership team. This week, Nick Nurse signed his multi-year contract extension with the Raptors. Ujiri revealed that the team is also on their way to finalize a contract extension for general manager Bobby Webster.

Fred VanVleet contract, trade rumours

The Knicks are expected to offer Raptors unrestricted free agent Fred VanVleet a hefty deal, worth over $22M per year, per league source. — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) September 16, 2020

According to Legion Hoops' Ross, the New York Knicks are "all-in" for a VanVleet trade and are willing to offer $22 million per year. Reports add that the Knicks are looking to rebuild their franchise and the Raptors star could be an important piece to add. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns are also interested in acquiring VanVleet.

Additionally, an early December 2019 report spoke about the Raptors being ready to offer VanVleet $25 million to $30 million per year. In the past, VanVleet has spoken about having no plans to move on from the Raptors. VanVleet signed with the Raptors for the 2016-17 season and has been a part of the team ever since.

(Image credits: NBA stats Twitter, AP)