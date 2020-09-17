Fred VanVleet Trade: NY Knicks To Offer $22 Million Per Year For Raptors Star?

The Toronto Raptors were eliminated from the NBA postseason after losing 4-3 to the Boston Celtics. While the Raptors were unable to defend their title, multiple reports followed regarding a possible Fred VanVleet trade away from Toronto. The 26-year-old guard, who is currently signed to the Raptors under a two-year deal, will enter free agency this offseason.

Fred VanVleet free agent: Fred VanVleet to Knicks?

ac The Knicks are expected to offer Raptors unrestricted free agent Fred VanVleet a hefty deal, worth over $22M per year, per league source. — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) September 16, 2020

Next month, Fred VanVleet will be one of the most sought after free agents in the league. Averaging 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, VanVleet was a key factor of the Raptors in their 2019-20 campaign. As per reports, the New York Knicks will be pushing to acquire VanVleet this offseason.

Per Legion Hoops' Ross, the Knicks are willing to offer VanVleet more than $22 million per year. Reports add that as the Knicks are looking to rebuild their franchise and roster, VanVleet could be an important piece to add. The team has fired David Fizdale and hired Tom Thibodeau as their head coach. Last year, they already traded Kristaps Porzingiz to make room for Kevin Durant, who ultimately joined the Brooklyn Nets.

Last month, reports claimed that the Knicks are now "all-in" for a VanVleet trade and could have an increase in cap space worth $40 million. Along with VanVleet, the Knicks are also "readying initial offers" for OKC Thunder's star player Chris Paul. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns are other teams who will try to pursue VanVleet.

Fred VanVleet contract: Raptors free agents

VanVleet signed with the Raptors for the 2016-17 season and has been a part of the team ever since. Currently, VanVleet is signed under an $18 million two-year deal. While reports since last December have spoken about the Raptors star being able to earn more, he has maintained that he would like to continue playing with the Raptors. According to previous reports, the Raptors could also offer VanVleet a contract which pays around $25 million to $30 million per year.

