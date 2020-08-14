Drake Or Fred VanVleet? NBA Fans Compare Rapper To Raptors Star After He Drops New Single

This week, Drake revealed his new single ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ featuring Lil Durk. The video features Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr and Marshawn Lynch, while Drake and Lil Durk are seen donning Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls caps respectively. While fans were complimenting the Canadian rappers' new single, NBA fans couldn't help but compare Drake in a Raptors cap to the 2018-19 NBA champions' star player Fred VanVleet.

Fred VanVleet at the Raptors championship reunion in 2039 pic.twitter.com/ofTwTaqJyx — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 14, 2020

Finally, Drake got a video of when he was drafted with the Raptors to show to his kids and say he won the championship and some clips of Fred Vanvleet’s highlights to back it up 😭😂 — Ephraem 𓅓 (@Drizx0) August 14, 2020

The internet told me Fred VanVleet look like Drake and I haven’t been the same since — Chidozie (@JustForKickss) August 12, 2020

Drake gonna show Adonis Fred VanVleet highlights and talk his time in the bubble whole working on an album. — Don Benzema (@MitchMatyana) August 14, 2020

Drake gonna use this new pic and continue to let Adinos know he played for the Raptors as Fred VanVleet. #LaughNowCryLater pic.twitter.com/fk7iMwLniJ — Kamza_98 (@Dayungone) August 14, 2020

NBA fans took to Twitter to comment on the Raptors ambassador's cap and resemblance to VanVleet. One fan made a collage of VanVleet and Drake along with a rookie LeBron James, saying that's what Drake's new look is like. Another joked about Drake finally making a video in which he could show his kids, pretending it is from when he was drafted by the Raptors and won them a championship. The Raptors won the 2018-19 NBA championship against the Golden State Warriors, and are favourites from the Eastern Conference to win a second consecutive title.

Drake's new song Laugh Now Cry Later

Drake and Fred VanVleet

While the 33-year-old rapper and VanVleet have been compared for years, both celebrities are known to share a great bond. They both refer to each other as "twin", and also share a great off-court rapport. In February, Drake attended the Phoenix Suns vs Raptors game, where he chose to entertain the crowd by joining the commentators and ended up making fun of Fred VanVleet's tan. Drake referred to VanVleet's ran as the 'Turks and Caicos' tan and even did a salsa dance for the Raptors star. At one point, Drake called VanVleet "Frederico". Previously, Drake had also shared memes about his and VanVleet's resemblance on Instagram.

