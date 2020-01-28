Gianna Bryant Honoured Ironically By Dream University UConn's Women Basketball Team

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabassas, California on Sunday. The group of 9 were headed to one of Gianna Bryant's basketball games. Like Bryant, Gianna also wanted to prove herself in the world of basketball.

Kobe and Gianna meant a lot to our program. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family.



Mamba Mentality will live on forever, but they are deeply missed. 💙 pic.twitter.com/4Ib96yFxgg — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 26, 2020

Mambacita is forever a Husky 💙 pic.twitter.com/3wdAbdK0Ye — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 27, 2020

Gianna Bryant, who played basketball for her high school's women's team, dreamt of getting into the University of Connecticut. UConn has an elite college women’s program which Gianna Bryant was 'hellbent'' on joining. Bryant had himself revealed the same in an interview. Both Kobe and Gianna Bryant have attended various Uconn basketball games. The team also paid both of them a tribute during one of their games. UConn even called Gianna and Bryant their extended family, adding that Gianna Bryant will always be Husky.

UConn alum Katie Lou Samuelson was emotional talking about her relationship with 13-year-old Gianna Bryant. Katie Lou was one of Gigi's favorite player @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/CyyswQos36 — Kainani Stevens (@KainaniStevens) January 28, 2020

As you can see, the Mamba mentality is nowhere to be found on this court tonight



(via @YESNetwork) pic.twitter.com/T9XUUzblKD — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 22, 2019

Spotted: Mamba & Mambacita 🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/bmlQAfvOzT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2019

Gianna Bryant, who was called 'Gigi', was also a talented basketball player. She played for her high school's basketball team and was often spotted while practising. While on a popular talk show, Kobe Bryant had revealed that Gianna wanted to develop her own playing styles. Kobe Bryant even took Gianna to NBA games, where he was once seen breaking down the game to her.

