Gianna Bryant Honoured Ironically By Dream University UConn's Women Basketball Team

Basketball News

UConn honoured Gigi after her death. Gianna Bryant, who played basketball for her high school's women's team, dreamt of playing for University of Connecticut.

Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabassas, California on Sunday. The group of 9 were headed to one of Gianna Bryant's basketball games. Like Bryant, Gianna also wanted to prove herself in the world of basketball. 

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Fans petition to make Kobe as new NBA logo gets 1,455,000 signatures

Gianna Bryant death: Gigi honoured by her dream university UConn's women basketball team

Gianna Bryant, who played basketball for her high school's women's team, dreamt of getting into the University of Connecticut. UConn has an elite college women’s program which Gianna Bryant was 'hellbent'' on joining. Bryant had himself revealed the same in an interview. Both Kobe and Gianna Bryant have attended various Uconn basketball games. The team also paid both of them a tribute during one of their games. UConn even called Gianna and Bryant their extended family, adding that Gianna Bryant will always be Husky. 

Also read | Gianna Bryant death: Gianna Bryant also killed in devastating helicopter crash

Gianna Bryant death: Gianna Bryant's favourite basketball player react to her death

Gianna Bryant death: Gigi made headlines for performing Kobe Bryant's famous Black Mamba move

Also read | Kobe Bryant death | Nike pulls all 'Kobe' gear from online store in wake of tragic loss

Gianna Bryant death: Gigi and Kobe shared a special moment at an NBA game

Gianna Bryant death: Kobe and Gianna Bryant shared their love for basketball

Gianna Bryant, who was called 'Gigi', was also a talented basketball player. She played for her high school's basketball team and was often spotted while practising. While on a popular talk show, Kobe Bryant had revealed that Gianna wanted to develop her own playing styles. Kobe Bryant even took Gianna to NBA games, where he was once seen breaking down the game to her.

Also read | Gianna Bryant Death: Kobe Bryant and Gianna shared a special bond over their love for basketball

