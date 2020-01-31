The Debate
Paul George Narrates Emotional Kobe Bryant Tribute Before Kings Vs Clippers Game

Basketball News

LA Clippers paid an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant before they faced Sacramento Kings. Clippers' Paul George narrated the video that honoured the legend.

Paul George

The clash between city rivals Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night (Tuesday IST) was postponed after Kobe Bryant's sudden death. The Lakers legend along with his daughter Gianna and 7 others were tragically killed in the helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. After Lakers released a statement on Wednesday night to pay homage to Bryant, the Clippers player followed suit with an emotional tribute video for the 41-year-old.

Kobe Bryant tribute: Lakers release statement

 

Kings vs Clippers: Paul George narrates emotional tribute

Also Read | Clippers Players Upset Over Preferential Treatment Given To Paul George And Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles native Paul George gave an interview before the game where he admitted that he started playing basketball because of Bryant. Paul George, who grew up idolising Kobe Bryant, also wore Bryant’s No. 8 jersey during warm-ups prior to the game. Kawhi Leonard was spotted donning the No. 24 jersey. 

On Thursday night, Clippers paid a heartfelt tribute to the basketball legend before their game against Sacramento Kings. Playing for the first time since Kobe Bryant's death, Clippers honoured the basketball legend with an emotional video that was narrated by Paul George. 

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard And Paul George's Joint Net Worth, Clippers Salaries And NBA Careers So Far

Kobe Bryant tribute: Paul George narrates Clippers tribute video 

The short footage highlighted Bryant's legacy in Los Angeles. In what turned out to be touching tribute, Paul George honoured the victims of the Calabasas 'in the house that Kobe Bryant built - The Staples Center'.

'He arrived in LA a prodigy, grew into a phenomenon and retired as a international icon. He was a storyteller, a mentor and above all a father' - Paul George in Kobe Bryant tribute video

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Paul George Calls Bryant His Michael Jordan; Kawhi Leonard Speaks On Special Connect

Kobe Bryant tribute: Kawhi Leonard wears the No. 24 for warm-ups

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Met At Drake's LA House To Discuss Clippers Plans: Report

Published:
