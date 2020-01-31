Paul George Narrates Emotional Kobe Bryant Tribute Before Kings Vs Clippers Game

The clash between city rivals Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night (Tuesday IST) was postponed after Kobe Bryant's sudden death. The Lakers legend along with his daughter Gianna and 7 others were tragically killed in the helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. After Lakers released a statement on Wednesday night to pay homage to Bryant, the Clippers player followed suit with an emotional tribute video for the 41-year-old.

Kobe Bryant tribute: Lakers release statement

Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 30, 2020

Kings vs Clippers: Paul George narrates emotional tribute

Paul George to reporters at Clippers practice: "He was my Michael Jordan growing up as a SoCal kid. He was what every kid wanted to be here. I started playing basketball because of Kobe." — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) January 29, 2020

Los Angeles native Paul George gave an interview before the game where he admitted that he started playing basketball because of Bryant. Paul George, who grew up idolising Kobe Bryant, also wore Bryant’s No. 8 jersey during warm-ups prior to the game. Kawhi Leonard was spotted donning the No. 24 jersey.

On Thursday night, Clippers paid a heartfelt tribute to the basketball legend before their game against Sacramento Kings. Playing for the first time since Kobe Bryant's death, Clippers honoured the basketball legend with an emotional video that was narrated by Paul George.

Kobe Bryant tribute: Paul George narrates Clippers tribute video

Narrated by Paul George, the LA Clippers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and all of the lives lost on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/EkSamRXIii — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2020

The short footage highlighted Bryant's legacy in Los Angeles. In what turned out to be touching tribute, Paul George honoured the victims of the Calabasas 'in the house that Kobe Bryant built - The Staples Center'.

'He arrived in LA a prodigy, grew into a phenomenon and retired as a international icon. He was a storyteller, a mentor and above all a father' - Paul George in Kobe Bryant tribute video

Kobe Bryant tribute: Kawhi Leonard wears the No. 24 for warm-ups

